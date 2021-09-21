AXIM Biotechnologies Appoints Joseph Tauber, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Chairman of its Medical Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological, COVID-19 and dry eye disease (DED) diagnostics, today announced that it has appointed Joseph Tauber, MD as Chief Medical Officer and Chairman of its Medical Advisory Board.

With over 30 years of clinical experience, Dr. Tauber is an internationally recognized authority in the field of ocular surface diseases including dry eye and meibomitis management. He is an entrepreneurial private practice ophthalmologist with extensive experience as a clinical trials researcher and business consultant to global health product companies and institutional investors. Dr. Tauber has served on numerous scientific advisory boards and as the Ophthalmology representative at institutional investor-focused conferences.

“Dr. Tauber is arguably among the world’s leading authorities on dry eye and ocular surface disease, including researching the causes, treating, and diagnosing patients with dry eye disease,” said John W. Huemoeller II, AXIM Biotech Chief Executive Officer. “Our goal is to build a powerful diagnostic company, which begins with assisting doctors to diagnose DED faster and more efficiently than alternative methods. We are honored and excited to have such a distinguished ophthalmic DED professional to help guide our strategy and future innovations to capture a larger share of the growing Dry Eye Disease market.”

Joseph Tauber, MD Summary Bio

Dr. Tauber is the founder and CEO of Tauber Eye Center, a practice focused on corneal disease, uveitis and ocular immunology and complex corneal surgical procedures as well as Medical Director of Saving Sight, the US’ third largest eye bank.

Dr. Tauber has been centrally involved in virtually every significant dry eye development project during the past 25 years. He has served as a Principal Investigator in over 140 multicenter clinical trials including those that led to the approval of all four medications currently approved by the FDA for the treatment of dry eye – Restasis, Xiidra, Cequa and Eyesuvis. He has been avidly involved in research for nearly three decades, and a principal investigator in over 140 research studies across a broad range of eye conditions, including high-risk corneal transplantation, inflammation and allergic eye diseases, corneal infectious diseases and numerous ocular surface conditions.