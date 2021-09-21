Tesco Selects Teradata Vantage to Drive Enterprise-Wide Analytics at Scale

Tesco, as a leading multinational retailer with more than 360,000 colleagues, aims to serve customers every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food – to help them enjoy a better quality of life and an easier way of living. The company is a long-standing user of Teradata Vantage . With Vantage, Tesco has the flexibility to take advantage of new technologies through the platform’s integration with popular third-party tools and analytic languages, meaning users can access and analyze all their data without having to learn a new tool or language.

Teradata (NYSE: TDC ), the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, today announced that Tesco PLC is continuing its ongoing relationship with Teradata by leveraging Vantage as part of its data platform.

“It has been a real partnership helping Tesco realize its vision of being an innovative and agile company that can leverage the power of a proven data analytics platform,” said Magnus Palmaer, EVP, Regional Sales, EMEA at Teradata.

Teradata Vantage is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. It enables ecosystem simplification by unifying analytics, data lakes and data warehouses. With Vantage, enterprise-scale companies like Tesco can eliminate silos and cost-effectively query all their data, all the time, regardless of where the data resides — in the cloud, on multiple clouds, on-premises or any combination thereof — to get a complete view of their business.

