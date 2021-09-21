8x8 Delivers Industry-First Cloud Phone and Contact Center Solution for Multinational Organizations in Russia

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) is the industry’s first integrated cloud phone and contact center solution to support multinational enterprises with operations in Russia. Leveraging patented 8x8 Global Reach technology, this expansion provides global organizations with the highest quality of service and reliability, unlimited local calling, streamlined deployment and management, and access to emergency services and local numbers in Russia.

Multinational companies have traditionally relied upon the combination of costly local-hosted gateways and VPNs to allow Russia-based offices and employees to communicate inside and outside of Russia. These solutions caused reliability, security, quality, and cost concerns, especially for in-country calling over Russia’s Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN). 8x8 XCaaS now offers these organizations a differentiated, high-quality service in Russia for domestic and international business communications that is financially backed by the industry’s only platform-wide 99.999 percent SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

Removing Cost and Complexity at a Global Scale

In addition to Russia, 8x8 announced Global Reach expansion that enables organizations to rapidly add enterprise-grade PSTN connectivity and local direct inward dial (DID) numbers in Japan and Puerto Rico. 8x8 now delivers full PSTN replacement services in 46 countries and territories. Organizations relying on Microsoft Teams for collaboration, can also utilize the 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams direct routing solution and 8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams, which is certified by Microsoft, for users in those countries.

“IT and CX leaders for multinational organizations can't afford to make inefficient and costly communications decisions, especially as they shift to a hybrid workforce,” said Denise Lund, Research Director, WW Telecom and Unified Communications at IDC. “An integrated cloud voice, messaging, video, and contact center solution from a single provider, like 8x8 XCaaS, is a flexible, viable solution that not only helps ensure business continuity and communications but also customer engagement requirements in key use cases around the globe. Expanding global reach into Russia and Japan while still delivering high quality services and a platform-wide SLA also provides organizations with additional peace of mind.”