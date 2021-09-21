Healixa Visits Guyana to Meet with Government Ministers and UNICEF

New York, New York and Georgetown, Guyana, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (“Healixa”, or the “Company”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, and Vitality Inc, a seasoned local Guyanese company led by socially-minded entrepreneurs announced today that they met with several Minsters of Guyana and UNICEF organized by Anter Narine, a prominent business leader promoting bi-lateral relationships between US and Guyanese companies.



Mr. Narine said, “The US and Guyanese businesses are teaming up to deliver highly sophisticated projects that include climate resilient water infrastructure, virtual high quality accessible health care, and clean energy. I was delighted to hear of how both companies plan on using Healixa’s technology to address some of the biggest challenges facing the rapidly growing economy of Guyana.” Mr. Narine continued, “We were grateful to present Healixa’s water technology to Government Ministers, namely the Minister of Housing and Water, the Honourable Collin Croal. We were also grateful to introduce our technology to Irfan Akhtar, the Deputy Representative of UNICEF in Guyana. We take the opportunity to extend our thanks to the Ministers and UNICEF for their foresight in reviewing and continuing to assess these cutting-edge technologies. We believe Healixa’s water technology can solve a number of priority items for Guyana.”



Mahaish Ramoutar, CEO of Vitality Inc followed, "We thank the Ministries and UNICEF for reviewing Healixa’s new innovations to help quickly advance the priorities of the people of Guyana. Healixa’s Atmospheric Water Harvesting provides an opportunity to build truly climate resilient communities. Dr. Peter R. Ramsaroop, the Chief Investment Officer and CEO at the Guyana Office for Foreign and Local Investments, was also helpful in providing information and suggestions on a possible path forward. We look forward to the next steps and are excited to be able to provide a solution with such a significant social benefit.”



Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa added, "We are so pleased to meet with such a forward-leaning administration that is looking for innovative ways to help the people of Guyana. We are confident that our Atmospheric Water Harvesting can help accelerate the water infrastructure goals of the current administration.” Parker continued, “As we look at the global water crisis, there is an increased importance for international knowledge exchange and policy dialogue. We appreciate the Guyanese Ministers sharing both their challenges and priorities, and we look forward to being a resource as they continue to accomplish their goals.”

