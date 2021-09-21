checkAd

Holding(s) in Company

On 20 September 2021, Endeavour Mining PLC received the following notification from BlackRock, Inc. of its interests in the Company as of 17 September 2021:

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BL6K5J42

Issuer Name

ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

17-Sep-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Sep-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.730000 0.910000 12.640000 31510688
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.960000 0.520000 11.480000  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BL6K5J42   29240951   11.730000
Sub Total 8.A 29240951 11.730000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Securities Lending     2269737 0.910000
Sub Total 8.B1   2269737 0.910000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
Sub Total 8.B2      

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock HK Holdco Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Japan Holdings GK      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Group Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 9.810000 0.260000 10.070000%
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Fund Advisors      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Canada Holdings LP      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Advisors, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Group Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited      

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

20th September 2021

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K

 





Disclaimer

