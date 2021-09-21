checkAd

JZZ Technologies, Inc. Kicks Off Revenue Generation Through Its New ActiveLifestyleMedia.com Website

Working with its development partner EverConvert, JZZ Technologies, Inc. has launched its completely reimagined activelifestylemedia.com website geared to revenue generation and high impact digital marketing for its target audience age 55+

Palm Beach, Florida, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After several months working with its digital media development partner EverConvert, JZZ Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) has launched its completely redesigned and reconceived website targeting audiences age 55+ at activelifestylemedia.com. The new site is built around increased audience engagement and generating direct revenue through digital marketing and e-commerce opportunities.

Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc., explains, “The new activelifestylemedia.com website developed with EverConvert is a showcase of our Company’s capabilities and a centerpiece for our online marketing efforts. We have invested significant time, effort, and money into creating this flagship of our digital marketing hub. We are genuinely excited to see the reaction of our audience and anticipate major increases in new traffic, better engagement, and significant repeat users because of these efforts.”

EverConvert is a leading digital marketing company based in South Carolina. For several months, the firm has been working with JZZ Technologies, Inc.’s marketing division to create a leading-edge website product streamlined for mobile traffic and conceived as a hub for service offerings, digital marketing, and e-commerce channels. EverConvert has an impeccable record for delivering returns for their clients as high as a 20 times monthly return on digital investment.

Cardona adds, “We recognize that this is all in service of growing our marketing and e-commerce revenues. The data that we have received from leading marketing and data agencies indicates that we will be able to generate from 14% to 24% margins on our digital marketing offerings (source: Promethean Research). In cases where we can participate in co-branding or direct online sale of products as partners, that could be much, much higher since we could earn revenue as part of every sale through our site.”

The direct marketing opportunities already in place include health, wellness, and nutritional products. For example, the activelifestylemedia.com site features a direct marketing program for Avitas Bio Raw Honey– a JZZ Technologies Inc. co-promotion. The company uses innovative marketing techniques developed in tandem with EverConvert to drive direct sales and revenues. These include marketing to the Company’s database, as well as paid advertising and promotional offers. The public can sample the direct e-commerce offer by clicking the link rawhoney and entering the promotional code LifestyleMedia21 to receive an additional 20% off their order.

