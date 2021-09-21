checkAd

Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina — Y’all Have Even More T-Mobile Home Internet

Honey, a new internet option’s home. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced expanded access to its Home Internet service in 51 cities and towns across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. As one of the largest broadband providers in the US by service area — with more than 30 million households eligible for T-Mobile Home Internet nationwide — T-Mobile is delivering on its promise to provide Americans with affordable, reliable broadband, at a time when it’s needed more than ever.

“Today, thousands more households now have access to fast, unlimited high-speed internet. We’re expanding access in places that have never had a real choice when it comes to home broadband, where people are fed up with cable and telco ISPs,” said Dow Draper, Executive Vice President of Emerging Products at T-Mobile. “We’re able to continue to expand access to this service because of the massive investments we’ve made in our 5G network. That’s the real power of 5G.”

The traditional landline ISPs have failed the south. Across these four states, nearly 1 million people do not have access to a single wired internet provider. That bears repeating — nearly 1 million people across just four states do not have access at all. This is unacceptable. And unfortunately, that’s not all. Landline ISPs have left nearly 1.7 million people without any access to speeds above 25Mbps and nearly 3.3 million people with access to only one provider. This lack of access and choice has led to high prices, poor service, and the unhappiest customers in America —ISPs rank dead last in recent customer satisfaction scores from ACSI. Dead. Last.

Today, having reliable home broadband isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity. Home broadband is essential for school and work, for connecting with friends and family — now more than ever before. According to a report from OpenVault, average monthly broadband usage is up nearly 15% compared to the beginning of last year. Experts expect that trend to continue, even beyond the pandemic. Yet too many people are stuck with only one option for home broadband, or worse, no option at all.

T-Mobile is changing the game with Home Internet — bringing real competition to an industry that’s grown accustomed to over-charging and under-delivering for customers. With T-Mobile Home Internet, you get a flat price, no added taxes or fees, no equipment costs, no annual contracts, no data caps, and speeds that will let you work, play and learn from home. The T-Mobile Home Internet gateway ships directly to your home. It’s easy to use and easy to set up. Just plug it in, download the app, get connected and you’re ready to go — set up in 15 minutes or less. And if you need help, dedicated experts are just a call or message away.

