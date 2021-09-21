Fiber Optics Market Size to Reach USD 9.53 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fiber optics market size reached USD 4.54 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Drivers:

Market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud services and rising utilization of fiber-based Internet connections. Higher bandwidth and quicker Internet connectivity are becoming increasingly important in the currently fast-paced corporate world. To meet such requirements, businesses are transitioning from traditional cable Internet lines to fiber-optic connections. Businesses are incorporating optical fiber components with voice over IP telephony for better corporate communications. In addition, integration of fiber connections in business facilitates a better workplace environment with high-speed Internet. High speed Internet connection provides better connectivity and enables companies to use customer relationship management solutions and cloud-based services ,more effectively, which is expected to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future.

Restraints:

Fiber optic cables are easily damaged if bent past a certain point, and could also break. The installation of fiber optic cable is costly as installation necessitates the use of expensive splicing machines and skilled technicians. These factors are expected to hamper market growth to some extent over the forecast period.

Growth Projections:

The global fiber optics market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% from USD 4.54 Billion in 2020 to USD 9.53 Billion in 2028. Global fiber optics market revenue is increasing significantly as a result of increased Internet usage worldwide. Additionally, digital data transmission through optic fibers is becoming faster than copper lines due to fiber optics' better dependability, speed, reliability, and transmission capability, thus leading to increased usage in the telecommunications sector.