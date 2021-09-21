checkAd

MeridianLink’s TazWorks Expands Employment Verification Capabilities with Partner MeasureOne

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK) today announced TazWorks, its leading technology platform for independent background screening professionals, has expanded employment verification offerings with data provider MeasureOne. MeasureOne’s consumer-permissioned data platform-as-a-service is a comprehensive, automated system for accessing, acquiring, parsing, and delivering education, employment, income, and other consumer data solutions.

“We appreciate the opportunity to expand our partnership with MeridianLink, TazWorks, and their background screening community," said Yaron Oren, chief revenue officer, MeasureOne. "We've seen a lot of success collaborating with TazWorks to deliver our innovative, alternative approach to verifying educational data. We look forward to bringing the same benefits of our consumer-permissioned approach to verification of employment, such as speed, cost-efficiency, accuracy, and transparency."

This partnership enables TazWorks to offer employment verification that provides expansive coverage, with broader data access than previously available. The solution also offers flexible deployment options for seamless integrations.

“The addition of MeasureOne’s employment verification is a great win for TazWorks clients,” said Amy Daniels, senior vice president, Partner Marketplace, MeridianLink. “This product offers applicant-permissioned data to businesses where only the necessary information is extracted and shared. We see this as an important advancement as applicant privacy, which is a top priority for all parties involved.”

To learn more about MeasureOne verification services, visit https://tazworks.com/support or contact TazWorks support at (801) 572-7401.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2020 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

About MeasureOne

MeasureOne, the leading consumer-permissioned data exchange platform, transforms the way in which businesses access and use consumer data. MeasureOne empowers organizations to access a wide range of trusted consumer data while prioritizing privacy and consent. Through MeasureOne’s platform, businesses can confidently and reliably integrate and verify consumer information such as income, employment, education and student enrollment. MeasureOne offers flexible implementation options for businesses to easily leverage consumer-permissioned data, from a developer-friendly API to third party integrations. MeasureOne is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information about MeasureOne, visit www.measureone.com.

Wertpapier


