checkAd

Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Strategic Beta Fixed Income Suite with Launch of Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (SBND)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 15:05  |  31   |   |   

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced the expansion of its strategic beta fixed income exchange-traded fund (ETF) offerings with the launch of Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: SBND), a short-duration bond strategy focused on generating income in four segments of the debt markets. SBND tracks the firm’s proprietary Beta Advantage Short Term Bond Index, which provides a rules-based approach to investing that is diversified and weighted toward opportunity rather than indebtedness.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005107/en/

SBND seeks to broaden investors’ income opportunity set by tracking an index resulting in a short-duration portfolio that does not sacrifice yield or take on excessive credit risk. The ETF aims to provide investors with a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities across four income-producing debt segments – U.S. investment grade corporates, U.S. investment grade securitized debt, U.S. high yield, and emerging market sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt – with a balance of yield, quality, and liquidity. SBND’s rules-based indexed investment approach aims to address investor concerns that lowering duration equates to sacrificing yield, regardless of the interest rate environment. Two-thirds of financial advisors surveyed recently by Columbia Threadneedle agree that the inability to address client needs around yield and diversification is a barrier to investing in specific fixed income products.1

"In a challenging interest rate environment, investors may need to adjust their fixed income allocations and broaden their income opportunity set," said Ronald Stahl, Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Short Duration & Stable Value at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. "Unlike passively managed short-duration bond funds that track traditional benchmarks, a strategic beta portfolio that tracks a customized, rules-based index designed to mitigate duration risk while capturing higher income opportunities can further diversify and complement client portfolios."

“Against a backdrop of market uncertainty, we’ve seen investors increasingly use short-term bond funds to simply ‘park’ their assets until they decide what to do next,” added Marc Zeitoun, Head of Strategic Beta at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “For most, this will result in an unwanted give-up on yield. We believe a cost-efficient and thoughtfully diversified strategy offers a better way to shorten portfolio duration without sacrificing income potential.”

Seite 1 von 4
Ameriprise Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Strategic Beta Fixed Income Suite with Launch of Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (SBND) Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced the expansion of its strategic beta fixed income exchange-traded fund (ETF) offerings with the launch of Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: SBND), a short-duration bond strategy focused on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Third Quarter Distribution
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share ...
The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations
Exchange Bank’s SVP, Senior Credit Officer Mary Leonard-Wilson Promoted to Executive Role as ...
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Takes Second Place at the 2021 Bill Muncey Cup
ConocoPhillips Announces Significant Enhancement to Multi-Year Plan with All-Cash Permian Asset ...
President Biden Appoints RBB Bancorp President and CEO Alan Thian to Community Development Advisory ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than $370 Million to Ameriprise Financial
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Columbia Threadneedle Investments’ Catherine Stienstra Named Bond Manager of the Year by Bonhill Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Ameriprise Financial Matching Public Donations to Feeding America Now Through Oct. 31
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Columbia Acorn European Fund Celebrates 10-Year Milestone as Best Fund Among Morningstar Peers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Third Coast Advisors Launches Investment Program in Partnership with Ameriprise Financial
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Seven Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Forbes “America’s Top Wealth Advisors” List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten