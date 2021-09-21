checkAd

HSBC Appoints Martin Richards as Global Head of Sustainable Finance – Client Infrastructure for Commercial Banking

HSBC Global Commercial Banking today announced that Martin Richards has been appointed Global Head of Sustainable Finance – Client Infrastructure for Commercial Banking. In this role, he will focus on delivering market-leading sustainable finance solutions that support the full ecosystem surrounding our clients’ transition ambitions.

“We are thrilled that Martin will help our coverage teams deliver sustainability solutions to customers around the world,” said Barry O’Byrne, CEO of Global Commercial Banking. “Martin’s dedication to our customers and their sustainable financing ambitions will position HSBC as a market leader.”

Previously, Richards served as the US Head of Corporate Banking and was responsible for delivering HSBC’s international proposition to middle-market and large-corporate clients. He has been with HSBC for six years, driving considerable growth across our US corporate client franchise.

“I am energized at the opportunity to both support our coverage teams across the commercial and our clients who are at all stages of their green initiatives,” said Richards. “We are committed to leveraging our net zero carbon portfolio ambitions to execute world-class solutions.”

Richards will continue his role as President of HSBC Ventures, a US-based business that provides flexible capital to growth-oriented businesses around the world, furthering their innovation and expansion objectives.

Notes to Editors:

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets segments. It operates bank branches in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is a Member of FDIC. Investment and brokerage services are provided through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., (Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC) and insurance products are provided through HSBC Insurance Agency (USA) Inc.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,976bn at 30 June 2021, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations

