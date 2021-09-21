HSBC Appoints Martin Richards as Global Head of Sustainable Finance – Client Infrastructure for Commercial Banking

“We are thrilled that Martin will help our coverage teams deliver sustainability solutions to customers around the world,” said Barry O’Byrne, CEO of Global Commercial Banking. “Martin’s dedication to our customers and their sustainable financing ambitions will position HSBC as a market leader.”

HSBC Global Commercial Banking today announced that Martin Richards has been appointed Global Head of Sustainable Finance – Client Infrastructure for Commercial Banking. In this role, he will focus on delivering market-leading sustainable finance solutions that support the full ecosystem surrounding our clients’ transition ambitions.

Previously, Richards served as the US Head of Corporate Banking and was responsible for delivering HSBC’s international proposition to middle-market and large-corporate clients. He has been with HSBC for six years, driving considerable growth across our US corporate client franchise.

“I am energized at the opportunity to both support our coverage teams across the commercial and our clients who are at all stages of their green initiatives,” said Richards. “We are committed to leveraging our net zero carbon portfolio ambitions to execute world-class solutions.”

Richards will continue his role as President of HSBC Ventures, a US-based business that provides flexible capital to growth-oriented businesses around the world, furthering their innovation and expansion objectives.

