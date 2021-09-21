checkAd

Parker Hannifin Recommended All Cash Offer for Meggitt PLC Approved by Meggitt Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 15:17  |  39   |   |   

CLEVELAND, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, confirms that Meggitt Shareholders have today approved the terms of the recommended cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Meggitt PLC as announced on August 2, 2021. The transaction will proceed and is expected to close in the third quarter of calendar year 2022.

Meggitt PLC has issued a report announcing the voting results. The acquisition remains subject to satisfaction of the conditions set out in the scheme document, including regulatory clearances. Under the UK Companies Act, the Scheme of Arrangement further requires the sanction of the Court, currently expected during the third quarter of calendar year 2022. For a copy of the full announcement and further information, please visit the dedicated transaction microsite at www.aerospacegrowth.com.

“We are pleased that our recommended acquisition has been approved by Meggitt’s shareholders,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams. “We are confident the combination of Meggitt and Parker creates a world class provider of engineered aerospace solutions, enabling us to advance next generation civil and military aerospace programs, invest in R&D to develop innovative and sustainable technologies, and create opportunities for team members.

“We understand the importance of a strong cultural fit in creating and nurturing successful organizations. The legally-binding commitments we offered alongside our recommended offer underline our intention to be a responsible steward of Meggitt, and we are engaged with the UK government to finalize the commitments. Bringing together the talent, skills and operational best practices from Meggitt and Parker will create a stronger value proposition for our customers, shareholders, employees and communities.”

Meggitt, headquartered in Coventry, UK, had annual revenue of approximately $2.3 billion in 2020 and employs more than 9,000 team members serving customers around the world. Meggitt has diverse aerospace and defense exposure with technology and products on almost every major aircraft platform. Meggitt is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 index.

About Parker
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 65 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Parker Hannifin Recommended All Cash Offer for Meggitt PLC Approved by Meggitt Shareholders CLEVELAND, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, confirms that Meggitt Shareholders have today approved the terms of the recommended cash acquisition of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies at ...
Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035
Ecolab Named Among the Most Engaged Companies in the World’s Largest Corporate Sustainability ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...