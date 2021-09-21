checkAd

Cosmos Holdings Secures Approximately $5.5 Million Investment from Ault Global Holdings

Received initial bridge financing for proceeds of approximately $500,000 plus an additional $5.0 million of Series A Preferred Stock upon approval of Nasdaq listing

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the Company") (OTCQX: COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices, through an extensive, established European Union distribution network, today announced that the Company has entered into agreements for investments of approximately $5.5 million from a subsidiary of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) (“Ault Global”). The first investment, a convertible promissory note, resulted in immediate net proceeds of approximately $500,000. The second investment, for $5 million in Series A Preferred Stock, is subject to the Company’s common stock beginning trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market, along with the fulfillment of other closing conditions. Full details of the two financing agreements are available in the Company’s Form 8-K, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available on the Company’s website.

Ault Global’s Executive Chairman, Milton "Todd" Ault, III, said, “We are delighted to make this strategic investment in Cosmos given their scalable business model and significant market opportunity. We believe this investment will help accelerate the growth of their business and support their plans to list on Nasdaq.”

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We appreciate the support of Ault Global and the confidence they have placed in the management team and in the outlook for the business. We continue to rapidly expand our distribution network worldwide and open new markets for our proprietary line of branded pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food supplements. This financing will allow us to accelerate our organic growth as we add more distributors worldwide and execute on our new e-commerce and online global distribution strategy.”

About Ault Global Holdings, Inc.
Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Global provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, Ault Global extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Additional information about Ault Global is available at: www.AultGlobal.com.

