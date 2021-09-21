checkAd

Ahead of UN Food Systems Summit, Global Alliance Urges "Full and Unequivocal Commitment" to Measuring the True Cost of Food

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 15:22  |  25   |   |   

Open Letter Draws Signatures Representing Broad Coalition of Funders, Businesses, Policymakers, Food Producers + Advocates Calling for "Transformational" Change This Week

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Alliance for the Future of Food today released a call to action for delegates and attendees of the first-ever UN Food Systems Summit (taking place Thursday) to commit to accounting for the "true costs" of our food. Representing billions of dollars in funding and investment in sustainable food systems, hundreds of companies, food producers and civil society groups calling for food systems change, alongside climate and healthcare advocates, and specialist researchers and academics, signatories include the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, The Capitals Coalition, Planetary Health Alliance, Food Tank, Swette Centre for Sustainable Food Systems, amongst others.

The letter is an urgent call to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Special Envoy Agnes Kalibata to ensure that True Cost Accounting is an imperative pathway coming out of the UNFSS:

Our organizations, which collectively represent multiple sectors, governments, advocates, investors, CSOs, and individual producers worldwide believe that to bring about change we must fundamentally redefine how we measure the real cost of our food. The UNFSS process must commit to measuring the true costs of food, and embrace a measurable systems approach with transparency and integrity. We write today to urge a full and unequivocal commitment to such an approach — "true cost accounting" and to redefining the value of food as an outcome of the UNFSS.

"Food systems transformation addresses so many urgent and interconnected goals, from climate progress, nutrition, health, jobs, and food security to safety and global stability," said Ruth Richardson, Executive Director of the Global Alliance. "We know that bold action -- whether that's through new metrics to inform decision-making to ramping up investment in solutions like agroecology -- can have transformational effects across agendas for nations worldwide. We need global leaders to act boldly and embrace measurable, transparent approaches like True Cost Accounting to move us forward - especially with COP26 around the corner."

True Cost Accounting is a dynamic policy making approach that captures all of the positive and negative impacts of food systems on our economy, environment and society. A recent report from The Rockefeller Foundation, a Global Alliance member, found that while the United States spends $1.1t annually on food, when the "hidden" impacts of the food system -- from rising diet-related disease and accelerating biodiversity loss and increasingly precarious livelihoods -- are factored in, the "true cost" of the U.S. food system is at least $3.2 trillion a year. At a global level, the costs are estimated to be USD $19.8 trillion per year.

In line with its commitment to championing inclusive, participatory governance of food systems, the Global Alliance has also formally joined an ambitious coalition for agroecology as part of the UNFSS, recognizing it as a key lever to transform food systems. Countries and public and private organizations involved are invited to step up as active members, aligning policies according to the 13 agroecology principles identified by the CFS High Level Panel of Experts, redirecting investments, and more.

At the Summit on Thursday, Richardson, as Chair of the Multi-Actor Food Systems Champions Network, will address UN delegates and audiences. The network, which has been responsible for providing counsel to the Action Tracks, identifying gaps and key issues and participating in the country-level dialogues, is expected to issue a joint letter identifying the key themes and imperatives for global systems change.

"Diverse networks and global coalitions stand ready to be the champions for food systems transformation," said Richardson, "but UN and global leaders must also commit to transformational change - and to measuring the real costs of our food."

The Global Alliance for the Future of Food is a strategic alliance of philanthropic foundations working together and with others to transform global food systems now and for future generations www.futureoffood.org




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ahead of UN Food Systems Summit, Global Alliance Urges "Full and Unequivocal Commitment" to Measuring the True Cost of Food Open Letter Draws Signatures Representing Broad Coalition of Funders, Businesses, Policymakers, Food Producers + Advocates Calling for "Transformational" Change This Week TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Global Alliance for the Future …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Impact of Smart Tech in the Sound Reinforcement Industry - Arizton
Binance Charity launches NFT tree planting project 'Tree Millions' to plant 10M trees worldwide
Tencent Cloud Strengthens Collaboration with Grafana Labs
Shell signs agreement to sell Permian interest for $9.5 billion to ConocoPhillips
UV Coatings to Emerge as the Top Choice in Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market with Sales Forecast to Rise at 8.1% CAGR through 2031: Future Market Insights
SoftBank Robotics and Keenon Robotics announce strategic global partnership, driving productivity ...
$1M World Rally Championship Subaru Found in Barn
Array Completes Strategic Refinancing Transaction
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Autohome Investor Day: Strategic Upgrading of Auto Eco Fosters New Growth
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...