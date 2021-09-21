checkAd

Sensata Technologies Releases First Sustainability Report with Commitments to DE&I, Energy & Emissions and Responsible Sourcing Goals

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), today announced it has published its first Sustainability Report, which shares the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies, performance and goals that support its vision of creating a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world.

Sensata Technologies commits to improving DE&I metrics, achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2026, and reaching its responsible sourcing targets. (Photo: Business Wire)

The report includes the results of an initial materiality assessment for ESG risks and has been informed by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Sensata’s sustainability efforts focus on four key areas it will prioritize and measure progress on:

  • Empowering its Workforce: Sensata promotes a culture that values inclusion and diversity and prioritizes employee well-being and safety, while supporting our communities and suppliers.
  • Innovating for Sustainability: Sensata develops products and technology solutions that help create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and connected world.
  • Protecting the Environment: Sensata focuses on building products that reduce environmental impact and improve technological efficiencies while optimizing and reducing its operational footprint through energy, water and waste reduction.
  • Operating Responsibly: Sensata considers transparency and accountability as table stakes in everything that it does, guiding its approach to governance, risk management and ESG.

“As stewards of Sensata and our collective environment, we must leave our company and the world better than the way we found it,” said Sensata Technologies CEO and President, Jeff Cote. “With our innovative products and people driving this charge, I have no doubt that Sensata will continue to chart the way forward toward a safer, cleaner and sustainable world for the next century.”

In 2020-2021, Sensata conducted a materiality assessment to identify the ESG issues that were most important to its business and stakeholders and the following three key material issues and corresponding goals were set:

  • Diversity, Equity and Inclusion:
    • Reach 30% female representation in manager and above roles worldwide by 2026
    • Reach 25% racial/ethnic diverse representation in manager and above roles in the U.S. by 2026
  • Energy and Emissions:
    • Achieve carbon neutrality by 2050
    • Reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 10% by 2026
  • Responsible Sourcing:
    • Achieve 75% response rate on its responsible sourcing campaigns by 2026
    • Achieve 100% sourcing of conflict minerals and Cobalt from smelters that are conformant with the Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP) or equivalent standard by 2026

Noting the goals defined in the report, Yann Etienvre, Chief Supply Chain Officer, said “Our goals are new, but the work is not. We have been working on reducing our carbon footprint for several years. Our European headquarters is already a BREEAM-certified building; and we have significantly reduced waste-water throughout our factories globally. The priorities and goals we identified in our inaugural report are aggressive yet attainable and aligned with those UN Sustainable Development goals (UNSDGs) we believe we can make the most impact on.”

Learn more about how Sensata is powering possibilities and working together for a more sustainable future in the report at https://www.sensata.com/sustainability.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.

