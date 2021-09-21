checkAd

Toll Brothers Announces New Single-family Home Community at Knightdale Station in Wake County

KNIGHTDALE, N.C., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest single family home community: Knightdale Station located in Wake County, N.C.

Knightdale Station will feature 55 single-family homes offering 4-5 bedrooms, 3.5-4.5 baths, and two- or three-car garages. Homes will range from 3,187 to 3,611 square feet.  These beautiful homes offer the very best of luxury living with top-of-the-line finishes, new modern floor plans, and meticulously-crafted details. Pricing is starting in the mid-$500,000s.

Homeowners at Knightdale Station will enjoy the beauty of nature right outside their door with numerous greenways and walking trails to explore. Residents will immerse themselves in a social and active lifestyle centered around Knightdale Station Park and the YMCA, which includes a dog park, athletic fields, walking trails, a playground, and outdoor amphitheater, and more. Thales Academy, a Pre-K through 12th grade college preparatory school, is also located within the community offering great school options for homeowners.

Knightdale Station is conveniently located on Business 64 (Knightdale Boulevard) and offers easy access to I-540 for an easy commute to the Research Triangle Park and Downtown Raleigh.

“There is a high demand for homeownership within the town of Knightdale and we are excited to announce this beautiful new community of single-family homes offered at an attractive price point to fit more home buyers’ needs,” said David A. Kelly, Division President of Toll Brothers in North Carolina.

Toll Brothers offers numerous picturesque communities throughout the Wake County area, including Castleberry Estates, Willow Hills, Cottages at Brier Creek, Addison Pond, and Jordan Pointe. For more information about Toll Brothers and its luxury communities throughout Wake County, visit TollBrothers.com/Raleigh.

 

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

 

