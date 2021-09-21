checkAd

Western Sierra Resource Corporation Provides Update on Progress to Become a Multi-Project Natural Resource Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 15:30  |  30   |   |   

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WESTERN SIERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION (OTC: WSRC) is pleased to provide the following corporate and project updates:

General Information:

  • In August 2021, $1,066,709.22 in cash principal reduction payments were made to the Company’s creditors.

  • The PCAOB registered accounting firm of BF Borgers CPA PC was engaged by the Company to audit its financial statements.

  • Between June 15th and September 20th 2021, a total of $6,400,000.00 in land acquisitions have been closed, or are under “hard” non-refundable earnest money contract pending closing for development of the Hayden HAIZ project in collaboration with Global Hemp Group, Inc. Trading (CSE:GHG / OTC:GBHPF / FRA:GHG).   

  • The Company has demonstrated its commitment to the continuing investment of time, energy and financial resources necessary to become a broad-based natural resource company with high value and high-income generating assets including water, precious metals, helium, energy production/conservation technologies, agriculture and real estate to the benefit of its shareholders.

PROJECT UPDATES:

Industrial Hemp/Water Rights
The Company has, in collaboration with Global Hemp Group, Inc., acquired or contracted on 875 acres of land in, and contiguous to, the Town of Hayden, Colorado on which to directly apply it’s $40+ million in water and infrastructure assets for the irrigation of organic hemp for processing and manufacture of carbon-sequestering products for construction of affordable homes. Planning and Engineering is underway for construction of processing and manufacturing facilities, (totaling 36,000 square feet) and affordable hemp-based homes.

MPG Energy Production/Conservation Technologies Project
The Company is, (by and through its Mystere Power Group, LLC (MPG) team), developing, testing, adapting, patenting, and actively marketing a number of disruptive and innovative technologies to reduce energy consumption in cooling and heating (HVAC) and refrigeration systems; effectively and non-chemically eliminate airborne pathogens in commercial buildings; generate clean energy using a turbine system for cost-effective off-grid power generation and utilizing air-water generation (AWG) technology to meet domestic water requirements. Several exciting licensing and end-user contracts are pending.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Western Sierra Resource Corporation Provides Update on Progress to Become a Multi-Project Natural Resource Company STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - WESTERN SIERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION (OTC: WSRC) is pleased to provide the following corporate and project updates: General Information: In August 2021, $1,066,709.22 in cash principal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies at ...
Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035
Ecolab Named Among the Most Engaged Companies in the World’s Largest Corporate Sustainability ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...