Western Sierra Resource Corporation Provides Update on Progress to Become a Multi-Project Natural Resource Company

In August 2021, $1,066,709.22 in cash principal reduction payments were made to the Company’s creditors.





The PCAOB registered accounting firm of BF Borgers CPA PC was engaged by the Company to audit its financial statements.





Between June 15 th and September 20 th 2021, a total of $6,400,000.00 in land acquisitions have been closed, or are under “hard” non-refundable earnest money contract pending closing for development of the Hayden HAIZ project in collaboration with Global Hemp Group, Inc. Trading (CSE:GHG / OTC:GBHPF / FRA:GHG).





The Company has demonstrated its commitment to the continuing investment of time, energy and financial resources necessary to become a broad-based natural resource company with high value and high-income generating assets including water, precious metals, helium, energy production/conservation technologies, agriculture and real estate to the benefit of its shareholders.



PROJECT UPDATES:

Industrial Hemp/Water Rights

The Company has, in collaboration with Global Hemp Group, Inc., acquired or contracted on 875 acres of land in, and contiguous to, the Town of Hayden, Colorado on which to directly apply it’s $40+ million in water and infrastructure assets for the irrigation of organic hemp for processing and manufacture of carbon-sequestering products for construction of affordable homes. Planning and Engineering is underway for construction of processing and manufacturing facilities, (totaling 36,000 square feet) and affordable hemp-based homes.

MPG Energy Production/Conservation Technologies Project

The Company is, (by and through its Mystere Power Group, LLC (MPG) team), developing, testing, adapting, patenting, and actively marketing a number of disruptive and innovative technologies to reduce energy consumption in cooling and heating (HVAC) and refrigeration systems; effectively and non-chemically eliminate airborne pathogens in commercial buildings; generate clean energy using a turbine system for cost-effective off-grid power generation and utilizing air-water generation (AWG) technology to meet domestic water requirements. Several exciting licensing and end-user contracts are pending.