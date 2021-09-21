checkAd

RAMSAY SANTE date of approval of the final consolidated financial statements for the year ending June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 15:25  |  30   |   |   

        PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 21 September 2021

Date of approval of the final consolidated financial statements

for the year ending June 2021

In its press release of August 25, 2021 relating to the publication of the provisional annual results at the end of June 2021, Ramsay Santé indicated that the final consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 2021 would be approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting on September 23, 2021.

As the finalization of these financial statements and their review by the auditors will require additional time, it is now expected that the final consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 2021 will be approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting on October 20, 2021.

About Ramsay Santé

After the acquisition of Capio AB Group in 2018, Ramsay Santé has become one of the leaders of the private hospitalization and primary care in Europe with 39 000 employees and 8 600 practitioners serving 9 million patients in our 350 facilities in five countries: France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy.

Ramsay Santé offers almost all medical and surgical specialties in three business areas: general hospitals (medicine – surgery – obstetric), follow-up care and rehabilitation clinics, mental health. In all its territories, the group contributes to missions of public service and to the territorial sanitary disposal, as for example in Sweden with more than 100 proximity care units.

The quality and security of care is the group’s priority. As such our group is today a reference in terms of modern medicine, especially in outpatient care and enhanced recovery.

Every year, the group invests more than €200 million in innovation whether it is in new surgical or imaging technologies, in building or modernizing its facilities… The group also innovates in its organization and digitalization in order to deliver care in a more efficient way to the benefit of the patient.

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/RamsaySante
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ramsaysante
Twitter : https://twitter.com/RamsaySante
LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/ramsaysante
YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/c/RamsaySante

ISIN code and Euronext Paris: FR0000044471
Website: www.ramsaygds.fr

Investor Relations/Analysts        Press Relations
Marcus Nord        Brigitte Cachon
Tél. +46 733 97 72 57        Tél. +33 6 12 29 56 52
Marcus.Nord@capio.com        b.cachon@ramsaygds.fr

Attachment





