Principal Charity Classic Sets Charitable Giving Record in 2021

The Principal Charity Classic today announced its 2021 tournament raised more than $7.3 million in support of Iowa children’s charities, surpassing the event’s previous record of $6.7 million set in 2020 despite the tournament being canceled due to COVID-19.

The annual PGA TOUR Champions event in Des Moines has now raised more than $37 million for Iowa children’s charities since Principal Financial Group became the title sponsor in 2007.

“The record levels of generosity have brought the Principal Charity Classic to new heights. It’s a true testament to the sponsors, volunteers, players, fans, and community of Des Moines for supporting this world-class golf tournament,” said Dan Houston, chairman, president and CEO for Principal. “Past board chair Nick Cecere and tournament director Doug Habgood also deserve immense credit for successfully leading the Principal Charity Classic through two unprecedented years, reinforcing the tournament’s commitment to supporting Iowa’s kids.”

Also announced by the Principal Charity Classic was the appointment of Ken McCullum, senior vice president and chief risk officer for Principal, to the role of board chair. McCullum replaces Cecere, who will remain on the board.

The Principal Charity Classic impacts the lives of more than 130,000 Iowa children each year in philanthropic areas, including education, health, and arts and culture. Tournament proceeds provide support to four Tournament Charity Partners in the Des Moines area: Blank Children’s Hospital, MercyOne Des Moines, the United Way of Central Iowa, and Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa. Additionally, the event’s Birdies For Charity program supports nearly 100 non-profits throughout the state of Iowa.

This year’s event also brought one of the most memorable rounds of competitive play in tournament history. Golf enthusiasts around the world saw champion Stephen Ames rally from seven strokes back in the final round to claim his second PGA TOUR Champions victory and edge the 2003 Masters champion, Mike Weir, by one stroke.

The 2022 Principal Charity Classic tournament will take place June 1-5, 2022, at the Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa. Visit principalcharityclassic.com to learn more about the Principal Charity Classic or to make a donation in support of the tournament’s year-round charitable giving efforts.

About the Principal Charity Classic

The Principal Charity Classic is an annual and award-winning PGA TOUR Champions event dedicated to investing in the future of Iowa kids. In 2021, the Principal Charity Classic raised a record $7.3 million for charity, bringing the tournament’s giving total to more than $37 million since 2007. Tournament funds benefit organizations that provide a broad level of support to Iowa kids in the areas of education and culture, financial security and stability, and/or health and wellness. Last year, the tournament touched the lives of more than 130,000 children statewide.

