Sysorex Provides Financial Update

The Company received approximately $12.4 million in gross proceeds from the private placement offering of convertible debentures and warrants to purchase common stock before deducting offering expenses and placement agent’s commissions. The first closing occurred on July 7, 2021 and the second on August 13, 2021. As a result of the offering, the Company issued approximately $14 million of debentures and warrants to purchase up to 5,397,030 shares of the Company’s common stock.

The terms of the debentures and warrants and the details on each closing are set forth in the Company’s Current Reports filed with the SEC on July 12, 2021 and August 19, 2021. Joseph Gunnar & Co. LLC, a U.S. registered broker-dealer, acted as the sole placement agent in connection with the private placement.

Wayne Wasserberg, CEO of Sysorex, commented, “Sysorex intends to deploy the net proceeds from the offering to increase its data center capacity, grow its management team and to further its business objectives in the expansion of its Ethereum mining business and implementation of its Ethereum 2.0 strategies. The Company also plans to advance decentralized finance (DeFi) and Non-fungible token (NFT) Ethereum Blockchain opportunities.”

“Sysorex has now fully paid for all of the approximately 10,000 GPUs that its owns and has settled all remaining debt and legal and audit expenses related to the reverse merger completed on April 14, 2021,” continued Mr. Wasserberg. “Whereas the Company no longer needs to sell the Ethereum it is mining to fund operating expenses, the Company has added more than $2.5 million in Ethereum to its balance sheet since the first closing.”

“We appreciate the support of the investors in the private placement, and we believe this funding further validates our solid business model, will help accelerate our success in the cryptocurrency space, and advance the Company towards our planned national exchange listing,” concluded Mr. Wasserberg.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy debentures, warrants, or any other securities of the Company, nor there shall be any offer, solicitation, or sale of securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.