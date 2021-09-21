NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I announces successful completion of the business combination with HomeToGo 21.09.2021

Press Release



Lakestar SPAC I announces successful completion of the business combination with HomeToGo

Luxembourg, 21 September 2021 - Lakestar SPAC I SE ("Lakestar SPAC I"), a publicly listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Dr. Klaus Hommels, Founder and Chairman of Lakestar Advisors, today announced the successful completion of its business combination with HomeToGo GmbH, a marketplace with the world's largest selection of alternative accommodation. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange ticker symbols for the shares and the warrants of the combined company, renamed HomeToGo SE, are expected to be changed to "HTG" and "HTGW" respectively, beginning on 22 September 2021.

On 14 July 2021, Lakestar SPAC I and HomeToGo GmbH entered into a business combination agreement by way of a contribution of all shares in HomeToGo GmbH into Lakestar SPAC I in exchange for the issuance of new public shares ("New Public Shares"). Earlier today, the prospectus prepared for the admission of the New Public Shares to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has been approved by CSSF (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier), thereby fulfilling the final closing condition. The business combination was unanimously approved by Lakestar SPAC I shareholders attending the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 13 September 2021.