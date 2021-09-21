checkAd

First Trust Launches the First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 15:35  |  45   |   |   

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”), a leading exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) provider and asset manager, announced today that it has launched a new actively managed ETF, the First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSE Arca: CRPT) (the “fund”). The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any investment borrowings) in the common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of crypto industry companies and digital economy companies. Further, under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 50% of its net assets (plus any investment borrowings) in crypto industry companies. The remainder of the fund's net assets used to satisfy the 80% test set forth above will be invested in digital economy companies. The portfolio is sub-advised and managed by SkyBridge Capital II, LLC ("SkyBridge") using their knowledge and expertise of cryptocurrencies and the digital economy to manage security selection and monitor changing market conditions.

“We believe that cryptocurrency adoption represents the biggest macro trend since the commercialization of the internet, and we are excited to offer investors access to a portfolio of the leading companies in this eco-system,” said Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge. CRPT seeks to capitalize on this rapid growth by providing exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits directly from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in the crypto industry and digital economy ecosystems, and that SkyBridge believes are well positioned to succeed and provide the best opportunity for capital appreciation.

“While investors have gained some familiarity with cryptocurrencies over the past few years, we believe the full potential of digital assets is far from being realized,” said Ryan Issakainen, CFA, Senior Vice President, ETF Strategist at First Trust. “Rather than owning cryptocurrencies directly, this ETF seeks to benefit from the potential growth and maturity of digital assets in the years ahead by investing in companies that are involved in that ecosystem.” The fund will not directly invest in digital assets (including bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies or initial coin offerings), or indirectly through the use of derivatives or through investments in funds or trusts that hold digital assets. As the fund does not directly or indirectly invest in cryptocurrencies or other digital assets, the fund does not expect to track the price movement of any cryptocurrencies or other digital assets.

