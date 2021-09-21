checkAd

Director Appointment

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

21 September 2021

Director Appointment

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (“the Company”) is delighted to announce the appointment of Claire Finn as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect.

Claire spent the majority of her professional career working for BlackRock, where she held a variety of leadership positions. Claire now has a portfolio of Non-Executive Director and advisory roles.  Her other current roles include:

  • Non-Executive Director – Artemis Fund Managers Limited.
  • Non-Executive Director – The Law Debenture Corporation plc.
  • Non-Executive Director – Sparrows Capital Limited.

Murray Steele, Chair of Octopus Apollo VCT plc, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Claire and know she will make a great contribution to the Board. We look forward to benefitting from her wealth of experience.”

There is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 in relation to the appointment.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe  
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel:  020 7710 280





