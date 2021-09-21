Health Karma Partners With Reflections Staffing, Focused On Helping Job Seekers Improve Healthcare Access

FT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group (OTCQB:MDXL) a data-driven healthcare technology company, today announced that Reflections Staffing selected Health Karma to help job …

FT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group (OTCQB:MDXL) a data-driven healthcare technology company, today announced that Reflections Staffing selected Health Karma to help job seekers better engage in their health through access to $0 co-pay medical and behavioral care.

The mission of Reflections Staffing is to accelerate access to equal employment opportunities, while creating innovative pathways to improve real career outcomes and connecting qualified candidates with employers. At Reflections Staffing, job seekers are assessed through a different lens by structuring recruitment practices and prioritizing individual's talent, potential, and mindset. Aligning with their vision of enhancing quality, lowering cost, and boosting efficiency, Reflections partnered with Health Karma to provide their staffing candidates with a virtual benefit plan that offers them access to the Primary Care, Urgent Care and Behavioral Health they deserve for $0 co-pays along with education and tools to help them efficiently navigate and utilize appropriately health care services.

Michele Marshall, Founder and CEO of Reflections Staffing" said "We want our candidates healthy and productive for long term success. We see Health Karma as a valuable tool to help us meet both our objectives."

"Between alcohol and drug abuse, mental health concerns, domestic and violence, etc., every job seeker is going through enormous amounts of stress and it's our job to help these individuals receive the employment and healthcare they need," Reflections Staffing Founder and CEO Michele Marshall said. As the COVID-19 pandemic has created a more virtual society, we have an obligation and opportunity to challenge the status quo in changing the difficulty of healthcare accessibility," Marshall said.

"Healthcare is so expensive its affordability is almost completely dependent on your employment, and sadly this is accepted. That is why we are incredibly proud to work with a staffing company that knows the value of investing in its candidates through a high-quality health benefits program," said Travis Jackson, CEO of Health Karma. "This partnership will not only help Reflections Staffing job seekers find their dream job, but give them peace of mind with healthcare coverage," Jackson added.