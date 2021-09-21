Graco Inc. Named a Best Workplace in Manufacturing and Production by Fortune Magazine

“What makes this honor stand out is that it’s largely based on what our employees say about our company culture,” said Mark W. Sheahan, Graco’s President and CEO. “When you have nine out of 10 employees saying that we are a great place to work, that’s something that all Graco employees can be proud of together.”

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) , a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, has been named one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production, according to Fortune Magazine. Graco has been recognized on this list each of the four times it has participated.

Graco ranked no. 8 on the internationally recognized list. To determine the 2021 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production, Fortune Magazine’s research partner Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing over 220,000 employees working in the manufacturing and production industry in the United States. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do within the company.

“I have to say that people come and stay at this organization because they believe in the mission, and they are empowered and engaged at a uniquely high level,” said one Graco employee in the anonymous survey.

Read the Great Place to Work review and Fortune Magazine listing for more information.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

