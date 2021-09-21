ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU Fashion Week reaches over 1 billion media contacts

ABOUT YOU Opening Show with a unique world-class staging

Collaboration with the world's leading fashion show production agency Villa Eugénie and renowned creative mind Etienne Russo, who has already directed shows for premium brands such as Chanel, DIOR, Versace, and Burberry

National and international VIPs, artists, and influencers such as Will.i.am, Ufo361, Loredana, Bill Kaulitz, Leni Klum, Karolina Kurková, Eva Padberg, Lorena Rae, Lena Gercke, Marina Hoermanseder, Guido Maria Kretschmer, Xenia Adonts, the Elevator Boys, and supermodels Luka Sabbat and Iblamejordan watched the shows from the front row

AYFW AW 21 generated a reach of more than 1 billion media contacts in print, digital, TV, and social within only several days

All fashion show films and behind-the-scenes documentaries produced during the AYFW, e.g. with Leni Klum, Marina Hoermanseder, Etienne Russo, and many more, are now available on Youtube, IG TV, and at www.aboutyou-fashionweek.de

Hamburg, 21 September 2021 - The spectacular ABOUT YOU show on Saturday evening, 11 September 2021, was the kick-off and at the same time the highlight of the ABOUT YOU Fashion Week. Conceived by the world-renowned production agency Villa Eugénie, the show set new standards and its staging was on a level with international fashion shows. Mountains of foam as one of the main elements of the show, an oversized cocoon that revealed the Belgian opera singer Benjamin Abel Meirhaeghe, as well as the creative interpretation of the question 'WHO ARE YOU' by the aura of the guests, were in contrast to the industrial, raw character of the Kraftwerk Berlin. The colourful representation of the aura, which could have been read out from the guests in the run-up to the show, was an essential part of the message of AYFW AW21. Therefore, also of the installation that created tension due to the imposing musical accompaniment.