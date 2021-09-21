IDT Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

checkAd

NEWARK, NJ, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services, has scheduled its report of financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 (the three and twelve months ended July 31st) on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

IDT’s earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDT investor relations website (https://www.idt.net/investors-and-media) at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern.

IDT will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:30 PM Eastern with management’s discussion of results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors. 

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial toll-free 1-888-506-0062 (from US) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and request the IDT Corporation call (Entry Code: 398147). 

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through October 13, 2021. To access the call replay, dial toll free 1-877-481-4010 (from US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and provide this replay number: 42925. A replay will also be accessible via streaming audio at the IDT investor relations website

About IDT Corporation: 

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services. We make it easier for families to connect, support and share across international borders while enabling businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Revolution branded money transfer, mobile top-up and international calling services make sending money and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable. National Retail Solutions’ (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phone’s unified communications as a service solution provides businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration solutions across channels and devices. Our IDT Carrier Services and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications companies to provision and manage international voice and SMS services. 

Contact:
Bill Ulrey
IDT Investor Relations
Phone: (973) 438-3838
E-mail: invest@idt.net 

