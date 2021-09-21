checkAd

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Reschedules Fiscal Yearend 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call and Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Revenue

  • Requires additional time to complete yearend closing as publicly traded company
  • Strong demand in all segments drove unaudited preliminary fourth quarter revenue of $57 million up 37% over prior-year period including acquired revenue
  • Fiscal year 2021 preliminary revenue of $221 million grew 16% over prior year

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) (TSX: VWE.U) (TSX: VWE.WT.U) (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, today announced that the Company is rescheduling its fourth quarter and fiscal yearend earnings release and conference call that was previously planned for Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The release of audited financial results is now planned for aftermarket on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. The Company will host a teleconference call and webcast on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT.

The announcement of financial results is being delayed to allow additional time to complete the yearend closing process. Unaudited preliminary revenue of $57.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended June 30, 2021, includes the results of Kunde Family Winery which was acquired in May 2021.

Pat Roney, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc., commented, “While we had an excellent fourth quarter with strong demand in each of our three major market channel platforms, we have had to address personnel shortages, the untimely passing of a key staff member and turnover in our finance and accounting department which encumbered our efforts to close on schedule. We have employed outsourced services, are beefing up the team and are implementing work processes to improve our timeliness and ensure we have a robust reporting platform. We look forward to updating investors on our strategic progress next week.”

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Wednesday, September 29, 2021
10:00 am Eastern Time / 7:00 am Pacific Time
Phone: 646-904-5544 and use the access code 925261
Internet webcast: ir.vintagewineestates.com

The webcast replay will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.vintagewineestates.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.
Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose mission is to produce the finest quality wines and provide incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has grown to be the 15th largest wine producer in the U.S. selling more than two million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To consistently drive growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brand arrangements with national retailers. While VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from $10 to $150 at retail, its primary focus is on the fastest growing premium segment of the wine industry with the majority of brands selling in the $12 to $20 price range. The Company regularly posts updates and additional information at https://www.vintagewineestates.com/.

