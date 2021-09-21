Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Reschedules Fiscal Yearend 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call and Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Revenue

The announcement of financial results is being delayed to allow additional time to complete the yearend closing process. Unaudited preliminary revenue of $57.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended June 30, 2021, includes the results of Kunde Family Winery which was acquired in May 2021.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) (TSX: VWE.U) (TSX: VWE.WT.U) (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, today announced that the Company is rescheduling its fourth quarter and fiscal yearend earnings release and conference call that was previously planned for Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The release of audited financial results is now planned for aftermarket on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. The Company will host a teleconference call and webcast on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT.

Pat Roney, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc., commented, “While we had an excellent fourth quarter with strong demand in each of our three major market channel platforms, we have had to address personnel shortages, the untimely passing of a key staff member and turnover in our finance and accounting department which encumbered our efforts to close on schedule. We have employed outsourced services, are beefing up the team and are implementing work processes to improve our timeliness and ensure we have a robust reporting platform. We look forward to updating investors on our strategic progress next week.”

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

10:00 am Eastern Time / 7:00 am Pacific Time

Phone: 646-904-5544 and use the access code 925261

Internet webcast: ir.vintagewineestates.com

The webcast replay will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.vintagewineestates.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

