Two Hands Corporation Closed $1,000,000 Series D Funding

Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Hands Corporation, (OTC Pink: TWOH) is pleased to announce that is has now closed $1,000,000 in Series D funding.

“Adding the $1,000,000 in cash to our balance sheet is a critical requirement to move forward with our CSE listing.”, commented Nadav Elituv, Chief Executive Officer.  “The CSE listing will allow the company to execute on our growth plans over the next year.”

Nadav Elituv continues, “We are building new relationships that will allow us to grow our reach in food distribution in Ontario.  This round of funding and the support of the accredited investors has been another major step in strengthening our business as we remain on track to re-file by the end of October and continue building shareholder value."

Two Hands Corporation, (OTC Pink: TWOH) is a food distribution company selling through GoCart.city, Grocery Originals, and Cuore Food Services branded wholesale and retail brands. Please visit our website at www.twohandsgroup.com

ABOUT GOCART.CITY
Gocart.city, a division of Two Hands Corp. (OTC Pink: TWOH) is an online grocery delivery market that services the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. They curate and deliver the freshest produce and specialty foods in Southern Ontario. To learn more about Gocart.city, please visit www.gocart.city.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any statement not regarding a historical fact is a forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to finance its planned expansion efforts; the company's ability to raise funds on acceptable terms; the company's ability to successfully adapt its business model and such other risks disclosed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the securities and exchange commission including those on the company's annual report on form 10-K. The company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in management's expectations, except as required by law.

CONTACT:
Two Hands Corporation
IR@twohandsapp.com
www.twohandsgroup.com
www.gocart.city





