Two Hands Corporation Closed $1,000,000 Series D Funding

“Adding the $1,000,000 in cash to our balance sheet is a critical requirement to move forward with our CSE listing.”, commented Nadav Elituv, Chief Executive Officer. “The CSE listing will allow the company to execute on our growth plans over the next year.”

Nadav Elituv continues, “We are building new relationships that will allow us to grow our reach in food distribution in Ontario. This round of funding and the support of the accredited investors has been another major step in strengthening our business as we remain on track to re-file by the end of October and continue building shareholder value."

Two Hands Corporation, (OTC Pink: TWOH) is a food distribution company selling through GoCart.city, Grocery Originals, and Cuore Food Services branded wholesale and retail brands. Please visit our website at www.twohandsgroup.com

ABOUT GOCART.CITY

Gocart.city, a division of Two Hands Corp. (OTC Pink: TWOH) is an online grocery delivery market that services the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. They curate and deliver the freshest produce and specialty foods in Southern Ontario. To learn more about Gocart.city, please visit www.gocart.city .

