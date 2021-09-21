Cinedigm Slashes Its Way to the Forefront of Horror Streaming With Latest Acquisition: Bloody Disgusting - The Leading Source of All Things Horror

Cinedigm Creates the Ultimate Streaming Scarefest with SVOD, AVOD and FAST Offerings through Screambox & Bloody Disgusting TVLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading streaming company focused on …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading streaming company focused on enthusiast fan bases, announced today that the Company has acquired Bloody Disgusting , one of the internet's premiere horror destinations. The move accelerates the Company's plans to slash its way to the top of the ever-popular horror genre and follows its acquisition of genre streamer Screambox earlier this year. Cinedigm's combined offering now offers fans the quintessential streaming screamfest with subscription-based, ad-supported and FAST linear options, just in time for Halloween.

Launched in 2001, Bloody Disgusting has become synonymous with the horror genre itself, covering film, television, video games and more. All in, the Bloody Disgusting Media Brand reaches more than 30 million unique horror fans annually across its website, the Bloody Disgusting podcast network, the BD app and via their social footprint. Starting off with film and television reviews, the site branched out into production in 2011, creating the spine-tingling film series V/H/S.

Last year, Cinedigm partnered with the company to launch Bloody Disgusting TV, a free to view ad-supported streaming channel covering a wide-range of horror content. After launching as a Roku exclusive, the channel quickly found a foothold with horror fans serving genre favorites like The Collector, The Hills Have Eyes and The Re-Animator and more.

The Bloody Disgusting acquisition is the ideal complement to Screambox, called "The Perfect Horror Streaming Alternative to Netflix" by Tech Times and named one of the best Streaming Services for 2021 by PC Mag. Screambox's catalog features a broad mix of content for casual and die-hard horror fans alike with films and episodes delivering every type of terror imaginable -- Supernatural, Slashers, Classics, Zombies, Psychological and more. The service, which launched in 2015, is widely available across the web, mobile devices, Connected TVs, and as an Amazon Prime Channel. As part of the Bloody Disgusting acquisition, the Bloody Disgusting team will be managing the Screambox subscription-based service going forward.