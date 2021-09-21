checkAd

Performance Food Group Announces Additional Support for World Central Kitchen

Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE:PFGC) announced a $25,000 donation to World Central Kitchen (WCK), adding to a $50,000 donation it made to support the organization earlier this year.

Founded by Chef José Andrés, WCK is a nonprofit that uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond. PFG provided this additional support to better enable WCK to respond to communities dealing with devastation from recent hurricanes.

“We continue to be inspired by the mission of WCK and are pleased to make this donation to support their efforts,” said PFG Chairman, President & CEO George Holm. “Every day, as we serve our customers and they serve their neighbors, we see the critical role food plays in building strong communities. At times of crisis, it’s even more important. We are proud to provide this extra financial support when it is needed most, as well as continue to offer our distribution expertise to assist WCK with delivery of food and other supplies.”

Fighting food insecurity and working to strengthen communities have long been a part of PFG’s corporate social responsibility focus.

“As we felt the direct impact of Hurricane Ida on our Performance Foodservice location in Houma, La., and storm damage at some of our other locations, we also saw the challenges our associates, customers and neighbors were facing,” said Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer Erika Davis. “We are pleased to show our support through this additional donation to WCK and to also be supporting hurricane and disaster relief efforts by offering a $25,000 company match on donations our generous associates make to the American Red Cross.”

About Performance Food Group Company

Built on the many proud histories of our family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of over 100 distribution facilities, thousands of talented associates, and valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping our customers thrive, we market and deliver quality food and related products to over 250,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters, and convenience stores. Building strong relationships is core to PFG’s success – from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG’s broad and diverse customer base. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.

