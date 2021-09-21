checkAd

Garrison Film Signs Contracts with Critical Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink CSLI) and Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 16:00  |  19   |   |   

Contract for Music Supervision in the Upcoming Production of “Man in the White Van”

SHERIDAN, WY, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌PINK:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ formally announces contract signing with Garrison Film Production (OTC PINK: EMDF) choosing Critical Solutions, Inc. and its subsidiary Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: UVSS) for Music Supervision in the feature film, “Man in the White Van” directed by Warren Skeels and produced by Legion M. Entertainment. Mr.‌ Robert Munck,‌ Executive Vice President‌ ‌of‌ ‌MKH‌ ‌Ventures,‌ ‌states,‌ ‌''We are proud to announce the signing of this contract appointing Mr. Andrew Lane and Barry Coffing as Music Supervisors. The movie credits will state, “Music Supervisors – Andrew Lane and Barry Coffing appearing courtesy of Critical Solutions, Inc”.  Mr. Munck adds, “The contract is specifically awarded to Critical Solutions, Inc. and we will sub-contract to our subsidiary Universal Systems/Digital Distro Solutions, Inc. to provide the services as required in the contract. The signing of this contract demonstrates the capabilities of Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro to generate revenues immediately for Critical Solutions which further enhances the value of both companies. We are proud to report to our shareholders that our company and its subsidiaries are growing.”

Mr. Andrew Lane, CEO of Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro, states, “I want to personally thank the team at Critical Solutions, Inc. and Garrison Film for including us in this exciting project.”  Mr. Lane adds, “On behalf of myself and Barry Coffing, we are both excited to be a part of this feature film. After the numerous pre-production meetings with the production team and reviewing the requirements of the project, we are on track to deliver on the project. We love the story and the musical possibilities of a thriller set in 1970’s Florida based on a true story of a serial killer in the deep south.”

Mr. Munck, Vice President of Business Development, “We are also excited to make these general announcements from the company:

  1. Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: RWGI) – Rodedawg is still currently in the due diligence phase of interviewing the “short-list” of multiple merger candidates from the cannabis industry. We have our final candidates narrowed down and we expect announcements to made shortly.
  2. Global Green Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: GGRN) – An updated Opinion letter was posted September 7th, 2021. The new President, Ryan Messer, spoke with OTC Markets last week and the response from OTC Markets is to expect an email follow up. We believe that Global Green has complied with the OTC review requirements and is very close to being designated Pink Current.  CSLI currently own 4.9% shares of the common stock outstanding and is a prospective partner for cannabis distribution, cultivation, and manufacturing.

About MKH Ventures, LLC

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Garrison Film Signs Contracts with Critical Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink CSLI) and Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS) Contract for Music Supervision in the Upcoming Production of “Man in the White Van”SHERIDAN, WY, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌PINK:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ formally announces contract signing with Garrison Film …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies at ...
Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035
Ecolab Named Among the Most Engaged Companies in the World’s Largest Corporate Sustainability ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...