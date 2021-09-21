Contract for Music Supervision in the Upcoming Production of “Man in the White Van”

SHERIDAN, WY, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌PINK:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ formally announces contract signing with Garrison Film Production (OTC PINK: EMDF) choosing Critical Solutions, Inc. and its subsidiary Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: UVSS) for Music Supervision in the feature film, “Man in the White Van” directed by Warren Skeels and produced by Legion M. Entertainment. Mr.‌ Robert Munck,‌ Executive Vice President‌ ‌of‌ ‌MKH‌ ‌Ventures,‌ ‌states,‌ ‌''We are proud to announce the signing of this contract appointing Mr. Andrew Lane and Barry Coffing as Music Supervisors. The movie credits will state, “Music Supervisors – Andrew Lane and Barry Coffing appearing courtesy of Critical Solutions, Inc”. Mr. Munck adds, “The contract is specifically awarded to Critical Solutions, Inc. and we will sub-contract to our subsidiary Universal Systems/Digital Distro Solutions, Inc. to provide the services as required in the contract. The signing of this contract demonstrates the capabilities of Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro to generate revenues immediately for Critical Solutions which further enhances the value of both companies. We are proud to report to our shareholders that our company and its subsidiaries are growing.”

Mr. Andrew Lane, CEO of Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro, states, “I want to personally thank the team at Critical Solutions, Inc. and Garrison Film for including us in this exciting project.” Mr. Lane adds, “On behalf of myself and Barry Coffing, we are both excited to be a part of this feature film. After the numerous pre-production meetings with the production team and reviewing the requirements of the project, we are on track to deliver on the project. We love the story and the musical possibilities of a thriller set in 1970’s Florida based on a true story of a serial killer in the deep south.”

Mr. Munck, Vice President of Business Development, “We are also excited to make these general announcements from the company:

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: RWGI) – Rodedawg is still currently in the due diligence phase of interviewing the “short-list” of multiple merger candidates from the cannabis industry. We have our final candidates narrowed down and we expect announcements to made shortly. Global Green Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: GGRN) – An updated Opinion letter was posted September 7th, 2021. The new President, Ryan Messer, spoke with OTC Markets last week and the response from OTC Markets is to expect an email follow up. We believe that Global Green has complied with the OTC review requirements and is very close to being designated Pink Current. CSLI currently own 4.9% shares of the common stock outstanding and is a prospective partner for cannabis distribution, cultivation, and manufacturing.

