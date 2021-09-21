Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q3 Distribution

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (“Alaris” or the “Trust”) (TSX: AD.UN) announces that the Board of Directors of the Trust (the “Board”) has declared a trust distribution (“Distribution”) of $0.33 per trust unit for the third quarter 2021, representing $1.32 per unit on an annualized basis. The Distribution is payable on October 15, 2021 to unitholders of record on September 30, 2021.