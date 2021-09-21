checkAd

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q3 Distribution

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (“Alaris” or the “Trust”) (TSX: AD.UN) announces that the Board of Directors of the Trust (the “Board”) has declared a trust distribution (“Distribution”) of $0.33 per trust unit for the third quarter 2021, representing $1.32 per unit on an annualized basis. The Distribution is payable on October 15, 2021 to unitholders of record on September 30, 2021.

About Alaris:

The Trust provides alternative financing for a diversified group of private businesses ("Private Company Partners") in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for distribution payments to its unitholders. Distributions from the Private Company Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
P: (403) 260-1457
ir@alarisequity.com

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6
www.alarisequitypartners.com





