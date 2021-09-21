Munich, Germany / Boston, USA (ots) - Proven SaaS solution enables companies to

ClimatePartner has been pioneering the market with its SaaS solution forcorporate climate action since 2006, earning industry recognition and iscontinuously gaining market share. With a team of more than 300 experts, thecompany has already been expanding its presence across Europe. It supports morethan 4,000 businesses in over 35 countries, who utilize their solutions andadvisory services to develop and execute their climate action strategies.ClimatePartner adheres to international standards and methods, ensuringcompliance of its solutions with official industry requirements.The company is the issuer of the label "carbon neutral", which verifies that thecarbon footprint of a business or product was calculated, reduced andunavoidable emissions were offset through strictly certified carbon offsetprojects. Each day, new products with the label "carbon neutral" come to themarket, providing transparent carbon footprint information, and enablingconsumers to make climate conscious shopping decisions.Due to its market recognition and transparent values, the label has beenselected by Amazon as part of their Climate Pledge Friendly certification.Tristan A. Foerster, CEO and Co-founder of ClimatePartner: "By providing supportand answering the demand for achieving carbon neutrality in one of the world´slargest economies, climate action comes to a new, global level. By expanding ouractivities and presence to the US market, we can support both domestic andinternational companies even better, while also continuing our vision to bringclimate action to a truly global scale."Introduction during Climate Week NYC 2021Tristan A. Foerster, Susanne Wöllecke, Team-Lead Sales at ClimatePartner andEmilien Hoet, Head of ClimatePartner UK will introduce the ClimatePartnerservices around carbon footprinting, reducing and avoiding carbon emissions aswell as carbon-neutral products and companies, in a dedicated online event atClimate Week New York 2021 on September 23rd. For more information andregistration please visithttps://www.climateweeknyc.org/events/time-act-path-carbon-neutralityAbout ClimatePartner:ClimatePartner is a pioneer and innovation leader in solutions for corporateclimate action. ClimatePartner develops solutions for calculating carbonfootprints reducing and offsetting carbon emissions in order to make productsand services climate-neutral.ClimatePartner also offers a wide portfolio of recognised carbon offset projectsin collaboration with a global partner network. The company was founded inMunich/Germany in 2006, has over 300 employees and more than 4,000 customerstoday.Contact:Dieter Niewierra, Communications ClimatePartner+49 89 2190974-83 / mailto:d.niewierra@climatepartner.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/78717/5026193OTS: ClimatePartner GmbH