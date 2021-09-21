checkAd

Climate action and carbon neutrality ClimatePartner introduces solutions for companies of all sizes and industries

Munich, Germany / Boston, USA (ots) - Proven SaaS solution enables companies to
take immediate climate action Established and acknowledged solution for carbon
footprinting, carbon data reporting as well as carbon neutral products and
operations

Companies are increasingly looking for support to drive urgent climate action.
ClimatePartner ( http://www.climatepartner.com ), is now providing a trusted and
established solution. The climate action expert expands its operations into the
US market, allowing companies of all sizes and industries to leverage the proven
expertise on their journeys towards carbon neutrality.

ClimatePartner has been pioneering the market with its SaaS solution for
corporate climate action since 2006, earning industry recognition and is
continuously gaining market share. With a team of more than 300 experts, the
company has already been expanding its presence across Europe. It supports more
than 4,000 businesses in over 35 countries, who utilize their solutions and
advisory services to develop and execute their climate action strategies.
ClimatePartner adheres to international standards and methods, ensuring
compliance of its solutions with official industry requirements.

The company is the issuer of the label "carbon neutral", which verifies that the
carbon footprint of a business or product was calculated, reduced and
unavoidable emissions were offset through strictly certified carbon offset
projects. Each day, new products with the label "carbon neutral" come to the
market, providing transparent carbon footprint information, and enabling
consumers to make climate conscious shopping decisions.

Due to its market recognition and transparent values, the label has been
selected by Amazon as part of their Climate Pledge Friendly certification.
Tristan A. Foerster, CEO and Co-founder of ClimatePartner: "By providing support
and answering the demand for achieving carbon neutrality in one of the world´s
largest economies, climate action comes to a new, global level. By expanding our
activities and presence to the US market, we can support both domestic and
international companies even better, while also continuing our vision to bring
climate action to a truly global scale."

Introduction during Climate Week NYC 2021

Tristan A. Foerster, Susanne Wöllecke, Team-Lead Sales at ClimatePartner and
Emilien Hoet, Head of ClimatePartner UK will introduce the ClimatePartner
services around carbon footprinting, reducing and avoiding carbon emissions as
well as carbon-neutral products and companies, in a dedicated online event at
Climate Week New York 2021 on September 23rd. For more information and
registration please visit
https://www.climateweeknyc.org/events/time-act-path-carbon-neutrality

About ClimatePartner:

ClimatePartner is a pioneer and innovation leader in solutions for corporate
climate action. ClimatePartner develops solutions for calculating carbon
footprints reducing and offsetting carbon emissions in order to make products
and services climate-neutral.

ClimatePartner also offers a wide portfolio of recognised carbon offset projects
in collaboration with a global partner network. The company was founded in
Munich/Germany in 2006, has over 300 employees and more than 4,000 customers
today.

Contact:

Dieter Niewierra, Communications ClimatePartner
+49 89 2190974-83 / mailto:d.niewierra@climatepartner.com

