Amicrobe, Inc. announces kilogram-scale GMP manufacturing of Amicidins - synthetic proteins to prevent and treat life-threatening infections

Amicrobe has collaborated with contract manufacturer Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions (PTS, Valencia, Spain) to produce Amicidin-α and Amicidin-β

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amicrobe, Inc., designs and develops breakthrough biologics at the interface of materials science and biotechnology. Called Amicidins, these synthetic proteins are made for local application to exposed tissues, such as those found in surgical and traumatic wounds. To produce clinical-grade Amicidins, Amicrobe selected contract manufacturer Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions (PTS), a global leader in amino acid polymer synthesis and characterization. In a successful collaboration, Amicrobe's lead biologics, Amicidin-α and Amicidin-β, were produced at kilogram-scale under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines. The Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X) has funded the development of Amicidin-β since 2017.

Amicrobe Inc. Logo

Amicidin-α combines physical barrier properties and microbicidal activity to prevent infection in surgical wounds, acting as an intra-operative barrier for exposed, vulnerable tissues. Amicidin-β combines surfactant properties and microbicidal activity to treat contaminated and infected tissues, including those with prosthetic implants and biofilms. GMP drug substances produced by PTS will be used for remaining GLP toxicology studies and first-in-human clinical trials. Amicidin-α and Amicidin-β are expected to be active ingredients in several products for surgery/trauma, and beyond.

Dr. Michael P. Bevilacqua, CEO and CSO of Amicrobe, stated, "Amicidins are produced using robust polymer methods, more frequently found in the field of materials science than biotechnology. As we approach first clinical trials, we are very pleased to work with PTS as they have deep understanding of amino acid polymer synthesis, including application of GMP principles. Their teams have proven astute and responsive in this new approach, and they have been a great partner."

José Vicente Pons Andreu, CEO of PTS Polypeptides, remarks: "We are excited to collaborate with Amicrobe on these programs. The collaboration between Amicrobe and PTS combines the expertise of a leader in biologics with our precision poly amino acid technology, creating superior and more stable engineered local antimicrobials. We look forward to supporting Amicrobe further in all the programs with our precision polymer solutions."

