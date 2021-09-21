checkAd

Körber unveils unrivalled supply chain solution portfolio and strategy at Elevate EMEA 2021

Global supply chain solution provider enables the next generation of resiliency and efficiency to meet consumer demand and conquer complexities across warehousing and logistics.

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber will announce its global strategy to enable businesses to turn today's warehousing and logistics challenges into a strategic differentiator at its inaugural user conference Elevate EMEA, 21-23 September 2021. With its unique portfolio of supply chain software, robotics and solutions for voice, vision and mobility powered by the cloud, Kӧrber has and will continue to power some of the most complex supply chains in the world.

"Almost half of supply chain professionals worldwide were confronted with increasing complexity from 2019 to 2020. Still, only one in ten is able to handle these challenges*," says Chad Collins, CEO Software, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "Not just the pandemic, but also heightening consumer expectations for speed, price and choice, pressure to become more sustainable, as well as emerging digital technologies, will continue requiring businesses to redefine their supply chains."

"The future of supply chain depends on digitization, and Kӧrber has the vision, supported with the technology and expertise, to make this a reality," explains Sean Elliott, CTO Software and CDO, Kӧrber Business Area Supply Chain. "Kӧrber assures businesses invest in a solution developed specifically for their needs – to re-imagine their supply chains to tackle today's challenges and conquer the complexities of tomorrow."

Kӧrber will hone in on three key areas to digitally innovate supply chains. In addition to the cloud, this includes the seamless integration of humans, automation and robotics, along with simulation and artificial intelligence (AI). The result is unmatched efficiency from smart supply chains with improved predictability and outcomes. Specific examples include:

  • The move to the cloud, which is well under way in Europe, to increase agility, performance, and productivity of supply chain operations and IT systems. Körber's cloud solutions support its full range of warehouse management systems (WMS), along with its warehouse control system (WCS). This eliminates the complexity of on-site servers, while the management of both the WMS and WCS is handled by a single provider for the most successful automated workflows.
  • A unique Unified Control System (UCS) focused on AMRs with out-of-the-box capabilities, purpose-built for multi- modal operations, will launch in 2022. Kӧrber's AMR solutions already integrate seamlessly into workflows, delivering a constant stream of operational data to boost productivity. The UCS will allow companies to simplify orchestration and integration between AMRs, humans and automation systems, along with maximizing utilization, throughput, and profitability by capitalizing on data from their interactions.
  • Enhancements to CLASS, Kӧrber's warehouse layout design and simulation tool that allows companies to run any number of 'What if?' scenarios in their warehouse – be it investing in new technologies, facilities, or adjusting labor capacity. CLASS can now enhance long-term planning and be used in day-to-day operations. This follows recent feature launches for simulating robotics, labor planning, and improved 3D rendering and Virtual Reality. CLASS will be available on the cloud in 2022.
  • All of the innovation above is made possible with Körber One, the cloud-based technology platform that serves as the backbone for Kӧrber's supply chain innovations. With Körber One, customers can take full advantage of new capabilities with the flexibility to adapt to industry demands– without a complex implementation and upgrade process.

More than 4,700 customers worldwide are re-imagining their supply chains with Kӧrber. Key success in Europe, showcased at the event, includes:

