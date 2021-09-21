checkAd

Amazon Introduces Kindle Paperwhite Kids, Providing Distraction-Free Reading Time for Kids to Explore Thousands of New and Classic Titles

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today introduced the all-new Kindle Paperwhite Kids, built from the ground up for kids ages 7 and up. Purpose-built for reading books with zero distractions—no games, ads, or video—the first-ever waterproof Kindle for kids comes with an adjustable warm light, a compact design, a glare-free display, and up to a 10-week battery life. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with access to thousands of books, a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee—all for only $159.99. Customers can learn more at amazon.com/kindlepaperwhitekids. Amazon also announced the all-new Kindle Paperwhite and the first-ever Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, learn more here.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with access to thousands of books, a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The new Kindle Paperwhite Kids makes it easy and fun for kids to read with access to books kids love from award-winning, diverse authors,” said Kurt Beidler, general manager of Amazon Kids. “Since we introduced Kindle Kids two years ago, kids have used their Kindle devices to read over 16 million books and logged nearly 1.6 billion minutes reading. We hope the new reading experience with Kindle Paperwhite Kids helps even more kids become lifelong reading fans.”

Kid-Friendly Content and Features
 Every Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with 1 year of Amazon Kids+, providing access to thousands of books, ranging from timeless classics grown-ups will remember from their own childhoods to newer hits kids will recognize from theirs. And, Kindle Paperwhite Kids is packed with features that encourage more reading and parental controls for additional support.

  • Latest hits and award-winners. Explore popular titles like Divergent, Spy School, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid; books from series like Keeper of the Lost Cities, Percy Jackson, Enchanted Forest Chronicles, and Harry Potter; and titles that have won the Newbery Medal, Coretta Scott King Award, Children’s Choice Award, and more, all in the Amazon Kids+ library.
  • Add from your library. Get instant access to new releases and bestsellers, plus over a million titles at $2.99 or less to add even more stories to your child’s Kindle Paperwhite Kids library.
  • Switch seamlessly between reading and listening. When kids want to listen to a book instead of reading one, they can use Bluetooth-enabled speakers or headphones with Audible. With Amazon Kids+, hundreds of Audible books are available, including gaming and tween books Escape from the Overworld and Way of the Warrior; classics like The Secret Garden and Peter Pan; and Audible Originals like Interview with the Robot and The Mystwick School of Musicraft.
  • Educational tools to build literacy skills. Kindle Paperwhite Kids includes Word Wise offering quick definitions above a word to minimize interruptions, and Vocabulary Builder that creates flashcards of words looked up in the Kindle dictionary for review and learning. It also offers OpenDyslexic, a font preferred by some readers with dyslexia.
  • Achievement badges. Kids can challenge themselves to read more and earn badges like Serious Reader and Book Worm when they make progress towards pre-defined goals.
  • Parental controls. Within the easy to use Parent Dashboard, grown-ups can view reading progress, add books to their child's library, and more. As Kindle Paperwhite Kids is designed only for reading, kids do not have access to the Internet, social media, or an ability to make any surprise purchases. And coming soon, parents can use the Bedtime feature to ensure their kids get proper time for sleep, and are well rested for the next day’s adventures.

Designed for a Distraction-Free Reading Experience

