Amazon Introduces Kindle Paperwhite Kids, Providing Distraction-Free Reading Time for Kids to Explore Thousands of New and Classic Titles

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today introduced the all-new Kindle Paperwhite Kids, built from the ground up for kids ages 7 and up. Purpose-built for reading books with zero distractions—no games, ads, or video—the first-ever waterproof Kindle for kids comes with an adjustable warm light, a compact design, a glare-free display, and up to a 10-week battery life. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with access to thousands of books, a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee—all for only $159.99. Customers can learn more at amazon.com/kindlepaperwhitekids. Amazon also announced the all-new Kindle Paperwhite and the first-ever Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, learn more here.

