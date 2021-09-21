Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Launch of an Offering of €500 Million Sustainability-Linked Senior Secured Notes

As part of this debut Sustainability-Linked issuance, Europcar Mobility Group has established robust and ambitious sustainability performance targets , namely: (1) reducing carbon emissions for its car and van fleet to reach an average of 93 g CO 2 /km and 144 g CO 2 /km respectively by the end of 2024 and (2) its target to have green vehicles (less than 50 g CO 2 /km) account for 20% of its car and van fleet by the end of 2024.

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (“ Europcar Mobility Group “ or the “ Company “) (Paris:EUCAR), a société anonyme organised under the laws of France, announced today the launch of an offering of €500 million Sustainability-Linked Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “ Sustainability-Linked Notes ”) to be issued by EC Finance plc, subject to market and other conditions (the “ Notes Offering ”).

The gross proceeds from the Notes Offering, together with cash-on-hand, will be used for:

- early redemption in full of the 2.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 issued by EC Finance plc (the “2022 Notes”), and

- payment of related costs, fees and expenses.

The purpose of the Notes Offering is to proactively manage the Company’s debt profile and extend its average maturity whilst taking advantage of the prevailing market conditions.

The Sustainability‐Linked Financing Framework is available here:

https://investors.europcar-group.com/financial-documentation/debt

