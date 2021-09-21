checkAd

Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Launch of an Offering of €500 Million Sustainability-Linked Senior Secured Notes

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (“Europcar Mobility Group“ or the “Company“) (Paris:EUCAR), a société anonyme organised under the laws of France, announced today the launch of an offering of €500 million Sustainability-Linked Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “Sustainability-Linked Notes”) to be issued by EC Finance plc, subject to market and other conditions (the “Notes Offering”).

As part of this debut Sustainability-Linked issuance, Europcar Mobility Group has established robust and ambitious sustainability performance targets , namely: (1) reducing carbon emissions for its car and van fleet to reach an average of 93 g CO2/km and 144 g CO2/km respectively by the end of 2024 and (2) its target to have green vehicles (less than 50 g CO2/km) account for 20% of its car and van fleet by the end of 2024.

The gross proceeds from the Notes Offering, together with cash-on-hand, will be used for:

- early redemption in full of the 2.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 issued by EC Finance plc (the “2022 Notes”), and
- payment of related costs, fees and expenses.

The purpose of the Notes Offering is to proactively manage the Company’s debt profile and extend its average maturity whilst taking advantage of the prevailing market conditions.

The Sustainability‐Linked Financing Framework is available here:

https://investors.europcar-group.com/financial-documentation/debt

DISCLAIMER

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This announcement is solely an advertisement and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the “Prospectus Regulation”).

This press release does not, and shall not, in any circumstances constitute a public offering by Europcar Mobility Group of Sustainability-Linked Notes nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer. No action has been or will be taken in any country or jurisdiction that would permit a public offering of the Sustainability-Linked Notes, or the possession or distribution of this press release or any other offering or publicity material relating to the Sustainability-Linked Notes, in any country or jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. The offering or subscription of the Sustainability-Linked Notes may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Europcar Mobility Group does not take any responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person.

