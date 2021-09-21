checkAd

BioSig Technologies, Inc. Appoints Medical Device Industry Leader to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 16:30  |  25   |   |   

James J. Barry, Ph.D. will join as an Independent Director as Company expands clinical footprint with its signal processing technology for arrhythmia care

Westport, CT, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced the appointment of James J. Barry, Ph.D. as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors.

﻿

Dr. Barry has more than 30 years of experience in the medical device industry as an executive and corporate board director.  He is currently the Principal Owner at Convergent Biomedical Group LLC., a company providing advisory services to the life sciences industry. Prior to Convergent, Dr. Barry was President and CEO at InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR) and platform technology company, Arsenal Medical.  Dr. Barry spent the majority of his career at Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) with increasing roles of responsibility culminating as Sr. Vice President of Corporate Technology. While at Boston Scientific, Dr. Barry led the development and launch of the TAXUS drug-eluting coronary stent that achieved annual sales exceeding $3 billion.

Dr. Barry is the author of multiple peer-reviewed publications and holds more than 40 U.S. and international patents. He holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Massachusetts-Lowell and a B.A. in Chemistry from St. Anselm College.

“I have always viewed the electrophysiology field as a tremendous opportunity given the burden heart rhythm disorders have on the healthcare system.  It is a space that can benefit greatly from innovation, and I am impressed with the PURE EP(tm) system which appears to be a meaningful advance in signal detection and should have a positive impact on procedure time and cost. I look forward to working with the BioSig Board and the management team to leverage my experience and executive leadership to deliver on the strategic expansion of the PURE EP(tm) system and the company’s many pipeline opportunities,” commented Dr. Barry.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioSig Technologies, Inc. Appoints Medical Device Industry Leader to its Board of Directors James J. Barry, Ph.D. will join as an Independent Director as Company expands clinical footprint with its signal processing technology for arrhythmia careWestport, CT, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies at ...
Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035
Ecolab Named Among the Most Engaged Companies in the World’s Largest Corporate Sustainability ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...