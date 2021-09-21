BioSig Technologies, Inc. Appoints Medical Device Industry Leader to its Board of Directors

Westport, CT, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced the appointment of James J. Barry, Ph.D. as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Barry has more than 30 years of experience in the medical device industry as an executive and corporate board director. He is currently the Principal Owner at Convergent Biomedical Group LLC., a company providing advisory services to the life sciences industry. Prior to Convergent, Dr. Barry was President and CEO at InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR) and platform technology company, Arsenal Medical. Dr. Barry spent the majority of his career at Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) with increasing roles of responsibility culminating as Sr. Vice President of Corporate Technology. While at Boston Scientific, Dr. Barry led the development and launch of the TAXUS drug-eluting coronary stent that achieved annual sales exceeding $3 billion.

Dr. Barry is the author of multiple peer-reviewed publications and holds more than 40 U.S. and international patents. He holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Massachusetts-Lowell and a B.A. in Chemistry from St. Anselm College.

“I have always viewed the electrophysiology field as a tremendous opportunity given the burden heart rhythm disorders have on the healthcare system. It is a space that can benefit greatly from innovation, and I am impressed with the PURE EP(tm) system which appears to be a meaningful advance in signal detection and should have a positive impact on procedure time and cost. I look forward to working with the BioSig Board and the management team to leverage my experience and executive leadership to deliver on the strategic expansion of the PURE EP(tm) system and the company’s many pipeline opportunities,” commented Dr. Barry.