Indonesian Buildings Take Extra Precautions Against COVID By Installing Air and Surface Purification Technology

The Wisma Indocement and Rodamas Buildings Install ActivePure TechnologyDALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / ActivePure, the global leader in active surface and air purification technology, has expanded its presence in Indonesia. Two …

The Wisma Indocement and Rodamas Buildings Install ActivePure Technology

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / ActivePure , the global leader in active surface and air purification technology, has expanded its presence in Indonesia. Two high-rise buildings, the Wisma Indocement and Rodamas, worked with an ActivePure global distributor in Indonesia, PT Hibaru, to install the company's units on the two properties.

With Indonesia's daily coronavirus positivity falling below 5% earlier this month, businesses around the country have been taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of their employees and clients, and to do their part to help reduce transmission levels. PT Hibaru had previously installed ActivePure units in office buildings, schools and factories throughout the country. PT Hibaru's customers have reported a decrease in positive COVID-19 tests after installation was completed, a key indicator of ActivePure effectiveness when layered with other remediation strategies.

Some other projects PT Hibaru has worked on include United Tractors, Danone, TOTO, Pama Persada, Karpowership, Union Group and Ariobimo.

"Mr. William and his team of professionals have done a great job in swiftly providing ActivePure Technology solutions to businesses, providing their teams with an extra layer of protection against airborne and surface contaminants. Subsequently, several other projects are underway using our exclusive technology," explained Anil Agrawal, vice president of international sales & operations for ActivePure.

ActivePure has been scientifically proven to reduce exposure to pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, fungi and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. ActivePure is an extensively tested and validated solution for businesses navigating the challenges of the pandemic. Businesses in Indonesia, which is home to more than 276 million people, have adopted new hygiene and indoor air sanitization practices in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus amongst their employees, guests and visitors. Products with ActivePure have been shown in independent laboratory testing to inactivate 99.9% of airborne and surface SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.