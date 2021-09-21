checkAd

The AbleGamers Foundation Appoints New Director of Peer Counseling, Furthering the Charity’s Mission to Combat Social Isolation For Disabled Gamers

Autor: Accesswire
21.09.2021, 16:50  |  32   |   |   

Dr. Andy Wu Will Oversee the Growth and Operations of the Charity's Player Consultation Programs  CHARLES TOWN, WV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / The AbleGamers Foundation - a charity that wields the power of video games to break down the …

Dr. Andy Wu Will Oversee the Growth and Operations of the Charity's Player Consultation Programs  

CHARLES TOWN, WV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / The AbleGamers Foundation - a charity that wields the power of video games to break down the barriers of social isolation for people with disabilities - today announced the appointment of Dr. Andy Wu as the charity's new Senior Director of Peer Counseling, effective immediately. Bringing with him over a decade of expertise in occupational therapy and a deep understanding of program development, Dr. Wu will directly manage and expand the charity's player consultation efforts, leveraging a broad network to get disabled players back in the game in ways that best suit them.

Foto: Accesswire

As Senior Director of Peer Counseling, Dr. Wu will further the mission to get players with disabilities the guidance and knowledge they need to play the games they want within a shorter period of time from the initial consultation with AbleGamers. Dr. Wu will emphasize the importance of getting to know each and every player, the games they want to play, and the crucial intersection at which they meet. From there, the necessary peer support will be provided so that players can fully engage in the games they wish to play. Dr. Wu is responsible for developing infrastructure and networks that will allow the charity to provide individualized solutions flexible enough to meet players remotely, as needed.

"I could not be more excited for Dr. Andy Wu to be a crucial part of the AbleGamers team. Over the past year, we've been granted the resources to build capacity, so we've proceeded with the efforts necessary to make the changes and additions that our donors have asked of us," said Mark Barlet, Founder and Executive Director, AbleGamers. "Peer counseling has always been a leading part of our mission since the inception of AbleGamers. Dr. Wu's background as an accomplished Occupational Therapist is an excellent addition to our mission and will bring the work we have always done to the next level and beyond."

Foto: Accesswire

Prior to joining the AbleGamers leadership team, Dr. Wu has been a professor of occupational therapy and most recently held leadership roles at institutions of higher education heading up development for occupational therapy programs.

"I am thrilled to join AbleGamers in its mission to combat social isolation and improve the lives of people with disabilities," said Dr. Andy Wu, Sr. Director of Peer Counseling, AbleGamers. "The unmet need to address accessibility within the gaming space continues to grow as we raise public awareness. I am excited for the opportunity to expand our ability to connect as many players as possible to the games they love."

Dr. Andy Wu received a Master's degree in Occupational Therapy and a Ph.D. in Therapeutic Science from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.

Learn more about the AbleGamers mission and find out how to donate and participate in fundraising at the official site: https://ablegamers.org .

Find the complete AbleGamers press kit here: https://uberstrategist.link/ablegamers-presskit-2021

About The AbleGamers Charity

The AbleGamers Charity is a 501(c)(3) charity that wields the power of video games to break down the barriers of economic and social isolation for people with disabilities. Through received support and donations, AbleGamers provides disabled gamers with assistive technologies (including their Expansion Pack program) that allow those with limited real-world mobility to experience what it is like to walk, run, climb, drive and even fly - in a virtual world. AbleGamers additionally advises developers and publishers on how to best incorporate accessibility options so that their video game titles may reach and appeal to the widest and most diverse audience possible. To find out how your support or donations can help them positively impact an even greater number of individuals with disabilities, please visit www.ablegamers.org

###

PRESS CONTACT
Jessica Timms and Mario R. Kroll
UberStrategist Inc. 
1-646-844-8983
pr@uberstrategist.com

SOURCE: AbleGamers



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664904/The-AbleGamers-Foundation-Appoints-N ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The AbleGamers Foundation Appoints New Director of Peer Counseling, Furthering the Charity’s Mission to Combat Social Isolation For Disabled Gamers Dr. Andy Wu Will Oversee the Growth and Operations of the Charity's Player Consultation Programs  CHARLES TOWN, WV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / The AbleGamers Foundation - a charity that wields the power of video games to break down the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Golden Dawn Closes Private Placement
HHG Capital Corporation Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering
Novamind Announces Inclusion in NYSE Listed AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF
Vitana-X Announces Highly Successful Opening in Romania
Gemina Labs Receives Positive Initial Manufacturing Results for SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic Test
George Risk Industries, Inc. First Quarter FYE 2022 Results and Annual Dividend Announcement
Viva Gold Updates Services Agreement with CEO
Local Investor Announces Intention to Commence Tender Offer for Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. Because the ...
Green Stream Holdings Announces Its Structural Engineer Completed Soil Borings For 3 Megawatt Solar ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...