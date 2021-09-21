Oryzon Announces $1 Million Grant From Kabuki Syndrome Philanthropists to Support a Precision Medicine Phase I/II Trial With Vafidemstat

HOPE will be the first clinical trial in precision medicine with vafidemstat in neurodevelopmental diseases





MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that it has received a one million USD grant to support a new clinical trial with our Phase II LSD1 inhibitor vafidemstat in patients with Kabuki syndrome (KS). The grant was awarded by a patient family whose other philanthropic endeavors include founding the Roya Kabuki clinic at Boston Children’s Hospital and sitting on the board of the Kabuki Syndrome Foundation (KSF).

The company expects to start a Phase I/II trial, named HOPE, which will be a multicenter, multi-arm, randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled trial to explore the safety and efficacy of vafidemstat in improving several impairments described in KS patients. The trial will be performed in children older than 12 years and in young adults.

The company is finalizing the protocol design for this new trial with researchers from the Kennedy Krieger Institute (KKI), key opinion leaders, regulatory experts in rare diseases and other stakeholders. We expect to start this clinical trial in the first half of 2022 in several hospitals and sites in the United States and, possibly, in Europe. Considering the FDA and EMA precedents in rare diseases and CNS disorders, we believe that if the HOPE trial demonstrates relevant clinical improvements, it may potentially serve as the basis for accelerated approval in the EU and the United States.

Janet Lee, Executive Director of the Kabuki Syndrome Foundation, has commented: “This investment is an extraordinary opportunity to support a ground-breaking therapeutic candidate for Kabuki syndrome, to improve the quality of life of children and families around the globe. The Kabuki Syndrome Foundation is proud to partner with Oryzon and key opinion leaders to further our mission of advocating for the advancement of research and therapeutic treatments. We look forward to working with global patient advocacy groups and the broader Kabuki syndrome community on efforts that support clinical trial readiness and enrollment opportunities to ensure the patient voice is at the center of this clinical study.”