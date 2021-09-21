checkAd

IJJ Corporation (IJJ Corp), (OTC: IJJP) Business update on eCETP

Autor: Accesswire
21.09.2021, 17:00  |  27   |   |   

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / IJJ Corp. (OTC PINK:IJJP)IJJP News Headliners:Phase 2 Status projected: eCETP deployment Mid-October 2021.Developer Website: https://Montech.ioDevelopment Stage: eCETP Web/Application design …

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / IJJ Corp. (OTC PINK:IJJP)

IJJP News Headliners:

Phase 2 Status projected: eCETP deployment Mid-October 2021.

Developer Website: https://Montech.io

Development Stage: eCETP Web/Application design staging phase.

New Project:

  • The Mandatory Training Program is a Kick Start investment into developing the eCETP marketplace.
  • Deployment of MTP will build a footprint in launching eCETP.

Description: The Mandatory Training Course provides a free training product package to the prospective Alliance Partner. MTP completion awards Alliance Partners certification to sponsor and deploys resources to conduct a live campaign that generates working capital.

Project Title: Without A Commitment To Join.

The implementation of a Mandatory Training Program:

The MTP training has four stages:

  1. Membership Category Requirements to qualify
  2. Preparation Required to stage a Donation Campaign
  3. The training course includes benchmark standards required of Certified Alliance Partner.
  4. Before entering the virtual Mandatory Training Course, the trainee has prepared their donation campaign for training and deployment.

The above information is for IJJP Shareholders and Market Makers. We will continue to post on Twitter, LinkedIn posts, provide News Releases on material events, task projections, or any discoveries as they occur.

IJJ Corp: IJJ Corp is an ambitious, innovative company offering Business Processing as a Service (BPaaS) and a Blockchain Cryptographic exchanger within a private network designed to give access to investors, budget funding services, and networking business services.

The Company aims to continue developing and integrating services and products to bring its clients the most comprehensive, innovative, turnkey solutions and management services.

The Company will issue additional Press Releases on the status of the items referred to above within the next few weeks.

Follow IJJCorp. on Twitter and LinkedIn at the following social media addresses:

https://twitter.com/IJJCorp and https://www.linkedin.com/company/ijj-corporation.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced details, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Source: IJJ Corporation.

CONTACT: info@ijjc.com

SOURCE: IJJ Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664976/IJJ-Corporation-IJJ-Corp-OTC-IJJP-Bu ...

IJJ Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IJJ Corporation (IJJ Corp), (OTC: IJJP) Business update on eCETP SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / IJJ Corp. (OTC PINK:IJJP)IJJP News Headliners:Phase 2 Status projected: eCETP deployment Mid-October 2021.Developer Website: https://Montech.ioDevelopment Stage: eCETP Web/Application design …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Golden Dawn Closes Private Placement
HHG Capital Corporation Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering
Novamind Announces Inclusion in NYSE Listed AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF
Vitana-X Announces Highly Successful Opening in Romania
Gemina Labs Receives Positive Initial Manufacturing Results for SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic Test
George Risk Industries, Inc. First Quarter FYE 2022 Results and Annual Dividend Announcement
Viva Gold Updates Services Agreement with CEO
Local Investor Announces Intention to Commence Tender Offer for Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. Because the ...
Green Stream Holdings Announces Its Structural Engineer Completed Soil Borings For 3 Megawatt Solar ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...