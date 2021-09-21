checkAd

Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market worth $11,519 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market by Offering (Tools and Services), Application (Supply Chain Management, Smart Contracts, Identity Management, GRC Management), Organization Size, End User (FMCG, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global post-COVID-19 BaaS market size to grow from USD 632 million in 2020 to USD 11,519 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 62.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for BaaS due to COVID-19 outbreak, growing need for supply chain transparency across verticals, and rising demand for enhanced security are major growth factors for the market. Increasing integration of blockchain and IoT, and rising government initiatives would provide lucrative opportunities for vendors in the BaaS market.

By offering, Tools segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

BaaS tools are expected to observe a wide adoption during the forecast period as an increasing number of enterprises of all sizes are realizing the benefits offered by these tools. In this study, tools refer to a standalone BaaS platform that cannot be further segmented. BaaS tools in the market enable customers to set up private, public, and consortium-based blockchain environments and provide them with capabilities to develop their own blockchain applications and solutions. These tools enable people, products, applications, and services to interoperate across the blockchain network. The growing emphasis on compliance as well as government regulations across the insurance sector also fuels the adoption of BaaS solutions, especially in highly regulated regions, such as North America and Europe. Emerging regulations, such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Global Cryptocurrency Regulation, are expected to further propel the demand for BaaS solutions during the forecast period. In addition to the strict governance and compliance policies, these tools further help enterprises avert risks through fraud and risk management applications and optimize their daily operations, leading to reduced operational costs.

