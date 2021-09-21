Nutanix Cloud Platform Breaks Down Silos in Hybrid Multicloud Operations

“Our customers are looking for cloud solutions that can adapt to their needs, with a focus on simplicity, flexibility and freedom to choose the right technology for each situation,” said Rajiv Mirani, Chief Technology Officer at Nutanix. “The Nutanix Cloud Platform continues to break down common silos within IT teams with the goals of simplifying operations so customers can focus on business needs. With these new features, we focused on addressing the common challenges many enterprises face in hybrid multicloud environments, including security, DR and virtual networking.”

.NEXT Conference-- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced new features in the Nutanix Cloud Platform, including the launch of AOS version 6 software, to help enterprises build modern, software-defined data centers and speed their hybrid multicloud deployments. Through these new features, enterprises will get powerful built-in virtual networking, enhanced disaster recovery, and simplified zero-trust security that otherwise would require additional specialized hardware, software, and skills. Most importantly, due to the integrated nature of the Nutanix Cloud Platform, all functionality is managed through a single interface significantly decreasing operational overhead.

Simplified Virtual Private Cloud Across Hybrid Multicloud

Nutanix AOS 6 can now deliver Flow Networking一a Network Virtualization offering on the AHV hypervisor that enables customers to simplify their networking through a software-defined single pane of glass management. Enterprises and service providers can now easily create Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs) to offer their users a cloud-like agility with minimal dependency on hardware switches and routers.

Flow Networking also offers VPN capabilities which allow customers to bridge and extend their virtual networks to any public and private cloud infrastructure. Ability to provision cloud connectivity on demand, without needing dedicated physical appliances and other complex configurations, further reduce cost and simplify operations for the customers.

Expanded Access for Enterprise-Grade Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery

Customers adopting the Nutanix Cloud Platform with AOS 6 gain access to new Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) capabilities previously only found in specialized solutions. Built into AOS 6 is the ability to leverage the public cloud as a secondary site, native metro clustering support for the built-in AHV hypervisor enabling automatic failover in the event of a disaster, as well as end-to-end encryption capabilities for DR traffic. In addition, a new DR dashboard provides a comprehensive view into customers’ DR configuration and status across primary and secondary sites. These capabilities enable enterprises to eliminate specialized DR hardware and software, reduce licensing costs, improve recovery time, simplify their operations, and potentially eliminate expensive hot-standby secondary sites. It enables mid-size companies that might not have had the budget or skills to implement robust DR capabilities to better protect their businesses from disasters.