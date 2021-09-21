Loncor Announces Appointment of John Barker as Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Barker commented: “It’s a privilege to have been appointed CEO through arguably the most exciting period of Loncor’s history. Looking ahead, it will be key for the team to continue to expand the shareholder base while on the ground looking to release the inherent latent value we believe lies within the Loncor story. With the mining world searching for “high-quality” gold deposits, we believe we are developing just such a project at Adumbi. Over the next few months, Loncor will look to quantify Adumbi’s potential through the ongoing Preliminary Economic Assessment. Simultaneously, we will be drilling for significant contiguous underground resources to enhance Adumbi’s life and economics. Into 2022, we will assess and potentially develop numerous other exploration targets and initiatives on the Ngayu gold belt. Given the expected news flow, we believe the future looks exciting for Loncor, and its shareholders.”

Mr. Barker, who was Vice President of Business Development of Loncor prior to his appointment as CEO, has 17 years’ experience as a leading mining equity analyst including a period as Chairman of The Association of UK Mining Analysts. During the period, he worked for RBC DS where as Managing Director he headed up their London-based Global Gold Mining initiative, focussing on African mining equities. Subsequently, he was Vice President Corporate Development for TSX-listed SouthernEra Resources, which was taken over by Lonmin, and in a similar role he was a key participant in the Guinor Gold sale to Crew Gold. More recently Mr. Barker has been involved in various copper, diamond and platinum corporate initiatives in Southern Africa including consulting for the globally recognised mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland. During his career, he has participated in numerous asset sales, public listings and equity issues, raising over US$600m in Canada, Australia, Europe and RSA.

Arnold Kondrat, Founder of Loncor and past CEO, has now been appointed as the Company’s Executive Chairman of the Board. Mr. Kondrat commented: “We are very pleased to have John Barker on board as Loncor’s new CEO. During the past 18 months, Loncor has increased the gold resource base at its Imbo Project, which includes its flagship Adumbi deposit, by more than 100%, from 1.675 million ounces to 3.466 million ounces of gold. I look forward to continue working with John in his new role and with the team, which includes Peter Cowley who remains as President, as Loncor moves to the next important phase of its development.”