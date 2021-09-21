checkAd

Priority Software Named a Niche Player in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant(TM) for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises Report

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
21.09.2021, 17:10  |  28   |   |   

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Leading global ERP software vendor
identified in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric
Enterprises

Priority Software Ltd. (http://www.priority-software.com/) , a leading global
provider of business management solutions, today announced that it has been
recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric
Enterprises.1 In this report, Gartner identifies ten providers of Cloud ERP
solutions for product-centric enterprises, and this year marks the first time
that Priority Software has been identified in the Magic Quadrant report. As
cited in this Gartner report, "The core capabilities of product-centric cloud
ERP suites include operational ERP and financial management functionality."

According to the report, "By 2023, organizations that have successfully
renovated their ERP platforms will achieve at least a 40% improvement in IT
agility to deliver business outcomes, and 60% of product-centric enterprises
will utilize standardized ERP capabilities on a composable ERP platform". The
report further states, "By 2024, 60% of enterprise SaaS applications will be
composed from business capabilities that provide data, analytical insight and
operational application services."

Ideal for growing businesses, Priority cloud ERP is highly flexible and
scalable, enabling an organization's gradual, steady development from a few, to
several thousand users on the same platform. Powered by innovation, Priority
cloud ERP enables a holistic view of business processes, with the latest
software versions updated in real-time. Smooth, uninterrupted service is backed
by Priority's secure and risk-free cloud environment, compliant with SOC 1 and
ISO 27001, to ensure that sensitive business data is fully protected. Full
system access from any mobile device or tablet enables Priority cloud ERP users
to 'carry their business with them,' anywhere, and at any time. With easy and
seamless implementation, Priority cloud ERP gets businesses up and running,
fast, while enjoying the benefits of reduced operating costs and overall
expenses.

Priority ERP's system functionality covers all the core elements of traditional
ERP, with primary modules including manufacturing, finance, warehousing and
logistics, human resources, project management Customer Relationship Management
(CRM), and more. Priority also offers enablers to integrate and customize the
system, such as BPM tools, REST APIs, SDK, and a Mobile Application Generator,
an innovative tool designed to develop mobile applications.

"We are honored to be included in this 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP
for Product-Centric Enterprises report, and believe our recognition reinforces
Priority's longstanding commitment to helping companies grow their business,"
said Sagive Greenspan, CEO at Priority Software. "We continue to invest heavily
in our cloud-based ERP solutions, consistently adding innovation, new and
enhanced features, functionality, and integration capabilities, to enable our
customers to effectively manage and control their end-to-end operational
business processes."

1Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises," Tim
Faith, Denis Torii, Paul Schenck, Dixie John, Abhishek Singh. Published: 24
August 2021, ID G00733937

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are a registered trademark and service mark of
Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used
herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research
publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors
with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications
consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be
construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or
implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of
merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Priority Software

Priority Software provides flexible, end-to-end business management solutions
for organizations of all sizes in a wide range of industries, from a fully
featured ERP platform serving multinational corporations, to small and growing
businesses. Recognized by top industry analysts and professionals for its
product innovation, Priority improves business efficiency and the customer
experience, providing real-time access to business data and insights in the
cloud, on premise, and on-the-go. With offices in the US, UK, Belgium and
Israel, and a global network of business partners, Priority enables 75,000
customers in 40 countries to manage and grow their business. For more
information, visit http://www.priority-software.com/ .

Contact:

, contact:
Rose Wolfe
Priority Software
e. rosew@priority-software.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/146430/5026314
OTS: Priority Software Ltd.



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Priority Software Named a Niche Player in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant(TM) for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises Report Leading global ERP software vendor identified in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises Priority Software Ltd. (http://www.priority-software.com/) , a leading global provider of business management solutions, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Corona-Hilfen: Segen oder Fluch? (FOTO)
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Gefährliches Spiel / Kommentar von Mark Schrörs zur Kritik von Unions-Kanzlerkandidat ...
Die Digitalisierung im Retail Banking nimmt Fahrt auf - innovative Technologien stehen aber ...
ConvaTec verbessert sein Innovationsmanagement mit Anaqua
Mieten enteilen Einkommen: Hohe Belastung für Familien in nahezu allen Großstädten - München und Berlin ...
Studie: Online-Beratung in der Baufinanzierung mit deutlichen Schwächen / Banken verpassen die Chance, ...
THE GRETA EFFECT: NEARLY TWO THIRDS OF BRITS NOW CONSIDER SUSTAINABILITY WHEN CHOOSING HOW TO TRAVEL
Ford ernennt Elvira Schachermeier als Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs, Ford of ...
Deutsche Umwelthilfe: Klimaklagen gegen BMW und Mercedes-Benz erhoben
Titel
upperfuture day 2021
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
DVAG Bank erzielt erneut Bestnote im Karriere-Rating mit stärkster Positionierung
Expertentipp: Zur optimalen Risikolebensversicherung in nur vier Schritten
VAUNET-Mitgliederversammlung: "Gemeinsam Zukunft gestalten" / Verband fordert Stärkung der ...
Gesetzliche Unfallversicherung: Hinweise zum Umgang mit Geimpften und Genesenen im Betrieb
DGQ: Relaunch zentraler Lehrgänge zum Qualitätsmanagement - Enge Orientierung an aktuellen ...
Michael Krupp folgt Jürgen Eckert als Vorstandsvorsitzender der Degussa Bank
Corona-Hilfen: Segen oder Fluch? (FOTO)
CGTN: Chinas Sportbegeisterung geht mit der Eröffnung der "Mini-Olympiade" weiter
Titel
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
upperfuture day 2021
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
Internationales PwC-Netzwerk gibt Strategie-Update bekannt: PwC Deutschland stellt bis 2024 bis zu 10.000 neue Mitarbeitende ein
Grünes Licht für ILA Berlin 2022 (FOTO)
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Mario Stefek - als Arbeitgeber attraktiv werden und die richtigen Mitarbeiter anziehen
DVAG Bank erzielt erneut Bestnote im Karriere-Rating mit stärkster Positionierung
Bit2Me sammelt in nur 59 Sekunden 5 Millionen Euro in der ersten Phase seines ICOs
Expertentipp: Zur optimalen Risikolebensversicherung in nur vier Schritten
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:19 UhrAktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax erholt sich nach Einbruch zum Wochenstart
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
18:19 UhrOSE Immunotherapeutics Announces H1 2021 Results and Provides a Corporate Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18:17 UhrBundesrichter akzeptieren Altersgrenze bei Versorgungsanspruch
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
18:17 UhrUngeimpft, mit Maske: Bolsonaro rechtfertigt bei UN Corona-Vorgehen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
18:15 UhrNFL BIOSCIENCES: approval for its patent to be granted in the United States
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
18:14 UhrWeine aus Moldawien, Rumänien und Bulgarien werden auf der gemeinsamen Online-Plattform WINET vertrieben
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
18:10 UhrPolitik: Bund und Länder prüfen Testpflicht für ungeimpfte Beschäftigte
Redaktion dts | Weitere Nachrichten
18:10 UhrPolitologe: Trudeau bei Kanada-Wahl "mit blauem Auge" davongekommen
Redaktion dts | Weitere Nachrichten
18:06 UhrCREDIT AGRICOLE SA: End of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s 558.6 million euros share repurchase program
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
18:05 UhrMESTEMACHER PREIS MANAGERIN DES JAHRES 2021 / Live-Übertragung auf www.mestemacher.de (FOTO)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen