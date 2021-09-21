Priority Software Named a Niche Player in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant(TM) for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises Report
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Leading global ERP software vendor
identified in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric
Enterprises
Priority Software Ltd. (http://www.priority-software.com/) , a leading global
provider of business management solutions, today announced that it has been
recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric
Enterprises.1 In this report, Gartner identifies ten providers of Cloud ERP
solutions for product-centric enterprises, and this year marks the first time
that Priority Software has been identified in the Magic Quadrant report. As
cited in this Gartner report, "The core capabilities of product-centric cloud
ERP suites include operational ERP and financial management functionality."
According to the report, "By 2023, organizations that have successfully
renovated their ERP platforms will achieve at least a 40% improvement in IT
agility to deliver business outcomes, and 60% of product-centric enterprises
will utilize standardized ERP capabilities on a composable ERP platform". The
report further states, "By 2024, 60% of enterprise SaaS applications will be
composed from business capabilities that provide data, analytical insight and
operational application services."
Ideal for growing businesses, Priority cloud ERP is highly flexible and
scalable, enabling an organization's gradual, steady development from a few, to
several thousand users on the same platform. Powered by innovation, Priority
cloud ERP enables a holistic view of business processes, with the latest
software versions updated in real-time. Smooth, uninterrupted service is backed
by Priority's secure and risk-free cloud environment, compliant with SOC 1 and
ISO 27001, to ensure that sensitive business data is fully protected. Full
system access from any mobile device or tablet enables Priority cloud ERP users
to 'carry their business with them,' anywhere, and at any time. With easy and
seamless implementation, Priority cloud ERP gets businesses up and running,
fast, while enjoying the benefits of reduced operating costs and overall
expenses.
Priority ERP's system functionality covers all the core elements of traditional
ERP, with primary modules including manufacturing, finance, warehousing and
logistics, human resources, project management Customer Relationship Management
(CRM), and more. Priority also offers enablers to integrate and customize the
system, such as BPM tools, REST APIs, SDK, and a Mobile Application Generator,
an innovative tool designed to develop mobile applications.
"We are honored to be included in this 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP
for Product-Centric Enterprises report, and believe our recognition reinforces
Priority's longstanding commitment to helping companies grow their business,"
said Sagive Greenspan, CEO at Priority Software. "We continue to invest heavily
in our cloud-based ERP solutions, consistently adding innovation, new and
enhanced features, functionality, and integration capabilities, to enable our
customers to effectively manage and control their end-to-end operational
business processes."
1Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises," Tim
Faith, Denis Torii, Paul Schenck, Dixie John, Abhishek Singh. Published: 24
August 2021, ID G00733937
Gartner Disclaimer
GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are a registered trademark and service mark of
Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used
herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research
publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors
with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications
consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be
construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or
implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of
merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Priority Software
Priority Software provides flexible, end-to-end business management solutions
for organizations of all sizes in a wide range of industries, from a fully
featured ERP platform serving multinational corporations, to small and growing
businesses. Recognized by top industry analysts and professionals for its
product innovation, Priority improves business efficiency and the customer
experience, providing real-time access to business data and insights in the
cloud, on premise, and on-the-go. With offices in the US, UK, Belgium and
Israel, and a global network of business partners, Priority enables 75,000
customers in 40 countries to manage and grow their business. For more
information, visit http://www.priority-software.com/ .
Contact:
, contact:
Rose Wolfe
Priority Software
e. rosew@priority-software.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/146430/5026314
OTS: Priority Software Ltd.
