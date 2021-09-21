Priority Software Named a Niche Player in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant(TM) for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises Report

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Leading global ERP software vendor

identified in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric

Enterprises



Priority Software Ltd. (http://www.priority-software.com/) , a leading global

provider of business management solutions, today announced that it has been

recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric

Enterprises.1 In this report, Gartner identifies ten providers of Cloud ERP

solutions for product-centric enterprises, and this year marks the first time

that Priority Software has been identified in the Magic Quadrant report. As

cited in this Gartner report, "The core capabilities of product-centric cloud

ERP suites include operational ERP and financial management functionality."





According to the report, "By 2023, organizations that have successfullyrenovated their ERP platforms will achieve at least a 40% improvement in ITagility to deliver business outcomes, and 60% of product-centric enterpriseswill utilize standardized ERP capabilities on a composable ERP platform". Thereport further states, "By 2024, 60% of enterprise SaaS applications will becomposed from business capabilities that provide data, analytical insight andoperational application services."Ideal for growing businesses, Priority cloud ERP is highly flexible andscalable, enabling an organization's gradual, steady development from a few, toseveral thousand users on the same platform. Powered by innovation, Prioritycloud ERP enables a holistic view of business processes, with the latestsoftware versions updated in real-time. Smooth, uninterrupted service is backedby Priority's secure and risk-free cloud environment, compliant with SOC 1 andISO 27001, to ensure that sensitive business data is fully protected. Fullsystem access from any mobile device or tablet enables Priority cloud ERP usersto 'carry their business with them,' anywhere, and at any time. With easy andseamless implementation, Priority cloud ERP gets businesses up and running,fast, while enjoying the benefits of reduced operating costs and overallexpenses.Priority ERP's system functionality covers all the core elements of traditionalERP, with primary modules including manufacturing, finance, warehousing andlogistics, human resources, project management Customer Relationship Management(CRM), and more. Priority also offers enablers to integrate and customize thesystem, such as BPM tools, REST APIs, SDK, and a Mobile Application Generator,an innovative tool designed to develop mobile applications."We are honored to be included in this 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERPfor Product-Centric Enterprises report, and believe our recognition reinforcesPriority's longstanding commitment to helping companies grow their business,"said Sagive Greenspan, CEO at Priority Software. "We continue to invest heavilyin our cloud-based ERP solutions, consistently adding innovation, new andenhanced features, functionality, and integration capabilities, to enable ourcustomers to effectively manage and control their end-to-end operationalbusiness processes."1Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises," TimFaith, Denis Torii, Paul Schenck, Dixie John, Abhishek Singh. Published: 24August 2021, ID G00733937Gartner DisclaimerGARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are a registered trademark and service mark ofGartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are usedherein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its researchpublications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendorswith the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publicationsconsist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not beconstrued as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed orimplied, with respect to this research, including any warranties ofmerchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About Priority SoftwarePriority Software provides flexible, end-to-end business management solutionsfor organizations of all sizes in a wide range of industries, from a fullyfeatured ERP platform serving multinational corporations, to small and growingbusinesses. Recognized by top industry analysts and professionals for itsproduct innovation, Priority improves business efficiency and the customerexperience, providing real-time access to business data and insights in thecloud, on premise, and on-the-go. With offices in the US, UK, Belgium andIsrael, and a global network of business partners, Priority enables 75,000customers in 40 countries to manage and grow their business. For moreinformation, visit http://www.priority-software.com/ .Contact:, contact:Rose WolfePriority Softwaree. rosew@priority-software.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/146430/5026314OTS: Priority Software Ltd.