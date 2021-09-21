checkAd

DGAP-News TubeSolar AG: Far-reaching cooperation with Ascent Solar secures long-term supply of high-quality thin-film foils - Joint venture production planned in Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.09.2021, 17:05  |  33   |   |   

DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG / Key word(s): Alliance
TubeSolar AG: Far-reaching cooperation with Ascent Solar secures long-term supply of high-quality thin-film foils - Joint venture production planned in Germany

21.09.2021 / 17:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TubeSolar AG: Far-reaching cooperation with Ascent Solar secures long-term supply of high-quality thin-film foils - Joint venture production planned in Germany

Augsburg, 21.09.2021 - TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4, XETRA, primary market Düsseldorf, m:access) has signed a far-reaching cooperation agreement with US-based Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTC market "AscentSolar", ticker symbol: ASTI). In addition to close cooperation in the area of research and development, this agreement ensures that TubeSolar will be supplied with the required quantities of high-quality thin-film foils in the long term.

With this step, TubeSolar AG is implementing its "second source strategy" and tapping into another high-quality source of supply in addition to its existing European supplier for flexible copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS) photovoltaic (PV) cells. For this purpose, Ascent Solar and TubeSolar will jointly establish a subsidiary in Germany, which will exclusively supply PV films to TubeSolar in the long term. The supply of PV films in 2021 and 2022 until the domestic production factory is fully operational will be from Ascent Solar's existing facility in Thornton, Colorado, USA. Ascent Solar will hold a majority stake of 70 percent in the German joint venture.

Jürgen Gallina, CEO of TubeSolar AG: "With this cooperation we have reached another milestone on the way to mass production. Ascent Solar offers us some of the best material currently available worldwide for our TubeSolar tube modules. This secures the material supply for the build-up of the planned series production and future growth."

US-based Ascent Solar Technologies is a developer of award-winning thin-film photovoltaic modules that are more flexible, versatile and robust than conventional solar modules. Only a few suppliers worldwide can produce such high-quality CIGS films.

Since January 2021, TubeSolar AG has held a strategic investment in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

About TubeSolar AG (www.tubesolar.de)

Seite 1 von 3
TubeSolar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: TubeSolar
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News TubeSolar AG: Far-reaching cooperation with Ascent Solar secures long-term supply of high-quality thin-film foils - Joint venture production planned in Germany DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG / Key word(s): Alliance TubeSolar AG: Far-reaching cooperation with Ascent Solar secures long-term supply of high-quality thin-film foils - Joint venture production planned in Germany 21.09.2021 / 17:05 The issuer is …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: Formycon veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021
DGAP-News: Personelle Veränderungen im Aufsichtsrat
DGAP-News: Disruptive antibakterielle Silberbeschichtungstechnologie: Sehr gute Ergebnisse nach Einsatz von 3 ...
DGAP-News: Disruptive antibacterial silver coating technology: Very good results after use of 3 silver-coated ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Neuzugänge im coinIX Portfolio - Neue Investments setzen auf die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Die Vaudoise-Gruppe setzt sich für die Mobilität der Zukunft ein
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Germany's leading housing company continues to roll out renewable energy: Vonovia fits ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:05 UhrDGAP-News: TubeSolar AG: Weitreichende Kooperation mit Ascent Solar sichert langfristige Lieferung von hochwertigen Dünnschichtfolien - Joint Venture Produktion in Deutschland geplant
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21TubeSolar beruft Finanzvorstand
4investors | Kommentare
09.09.21DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar AG strengthens its Management Board: Felix T. Mantke becomes Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of 2022
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar AG verstärkt den Vorstand: Felix T. Mantke wird Finanzvorstand (CFO) ab 2022
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten