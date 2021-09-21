checkAd

Fabled Silver Gold Announces Arrangement Agreement, Interim Order for Spin-Out Transaction and Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (TSXV:FCO); (OTCQB:FBSGF), and (FSE:7NQ) ("Fabled" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (TSXV:FCO); (OTCQB:FBSGF), and (FSE:7NQ) ("Fabled" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper"), pursuant to which the Company proposes to spin out its interest in the Muskwa copper project in northern British Columbia (the "Muskwa Project") by distributing the shares the Company holds in Fabled Copper to the shareholders of the Company through a statutory plan of arrangement currently anticipated to be on the basis of one Fabled Copper share for every five common shares of Fabled held (the "Spin-Out Transaction" or the "Arrangement").

Upon the Arrangement becoming effective, Fabled Copper will cease to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company also intends to seek a listing of the Fabled Copper common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange, but no assurance can be provided that such a listing will be obtained. Any such listing will be subject to Fabled Copper fulfilling all of the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The purpose of the Arrangement is to reorganize Fabled into two separate companies: (a) Fabled, a publicly listed silver-gold company with the objective of exploring and ultimately developing the Santa Maria Project and (b) SpinCo, a publicly listed exploration company focused on its copper assets located in British Columbia, Canada.

The Arrangement requires the approval of the Company's shareholders, approval from stock exchanges and regulatory authorities and approval of the British Columbia Supreme Court in order to proceed, and is also subject to other closing conditions as outlined in the Arrangement Agreement. There can be no assurance that such approvals will be obtained or that the Arrangement will be completed on the terms contemplated, or at all.

After careful consideration, the Board of Directors has unanimously determined that the Arrangement is in the best interests of the Company. A description of the various factors considered by the Board of Directors in arriving at this determination will be provided in the management information circular prepared for the Company's annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") scheduled for October 28, 2021. The Company urges all shareholders to read the management information circular carefully and in its entirety.

