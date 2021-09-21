Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market Revenue to Hit US$ 81.9 Billion by 2026 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Zion Market Research Recent Report, the pain management therapeutics industry garnering revenue worth US$ 65.6 Billion in 2019 and slated to produce earnings about US$ 81.9 billion by 2026 will record a CAGR of nearly 4% during 2020 to 2026.

Pain relieving drugs such as opioids help in providing relief to patients from severe pain and are used in medical treatment of arthritis, metastatic cancer, and neuropathy. However, it is of short-term use for relieving pain after surgery or treating terminal cancer if the key requirement is to relieve the patient from painful suffering. Apparently, treating of chronic pain has formed a base of healthcare services and it has become a major component of pain management therapeutics business.

Reportedly, there are many of the non-opioid pharmacotherapies that are helpful in treating of chronic non-malignant pain. Citing an instance, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen, aspirin, and acetaminophen are preferred for treating mild to acute chronic pain. Additionally, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines can effectively treat muscuskeletal pain such as osteoarthritis and back pain. NSAIDs like naproxen has received FDA approval for treating pain related to ankylosing spondylitis. Hence NSAIDs has also contributed majorly towards influencing of the pain management therapeutics market growth in the past few years.

Market Growth Dynamics

With rise in the number of patients affected due to chronic pain along with easy availability of various kinds of opioid & non-opioid medical treatments, non-pharmacologic therapies, and interventional pain treatments, the pain management therapeutics market is likely to witness accelerated growth within the next couple of years. Apparently, a prominent surge in the aging population prone to chronic pain is likely to translate into humungous expansion of the industry over the forthcoming years. Moreover, a surge in the number of surgeries along with increase in the road accidents & sports injuries are few of the major factors that are anticipated to uplift the market growth over the assessment period.